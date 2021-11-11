Road House Reboot Taps Jake Gyllenhaal to Star

The tidal wave of reboots and remakes continues! Nostalgia equals dollar signs, and everything that was even semi-popular at one point in time is looking to be revisited by studios. That now includes Road House, the 1989 action film that starred the late Patrick Swayze as an ass-kicking bouncer at a Missouri bar. MGM is currently developing a remake of the now-beloved movie, and it appears the studio has found its star in Jake Gyllenhaal.

According to a report from Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in MGM’s Road House remake, taking Swayze’s place as the sexy and mysterious cooler at the Double Deuce bar. The Edge of Tomorrow helmer Doug Liman is set to direct the film. Production likely won’t start in the immediate future, as Gyllenhaal is preparing to shoot The Interpreter with Guy Ritchie and Liman is about to film his Everest project. Depending on the schedules shake out, Road House could potentially be next in line for both of them. The project is reportedly a high priority for MGM and the studio is currently meeting with writers to pen a new draft of the script.

It hasn’t yet been revealed what story this remake will be telling. It could be a straight-up remake of the original film, or a more modern take on the tale. There’s also no word yet as to whether Gyllenhaal is playing a version of Swayze’s Dalton or if he will be a new character.

The original Road House was directed by Rowdy Herrington with a screenplay from David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin. Swayze starred alongside Sam Elliott, Ben Gazzara, and Kelly Lynch. Road House earned just over $30 million at the global box office on a budget of $15 million. While not exactly a smash hit when it was released, Road House has become something of a cult hit over the years, earning more than $200 million from home media sales.

Gyllenhaal recently starred in The Guilty for Antoine Fuqua and Netflix, playing a police officer in an emergency call center, trying to solve a terrifying crime from the other end of a telephone. He’ll next appear alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Ambulance, the new film from Michael Bay, which is set to hit theaters next year.

