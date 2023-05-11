Constantine Fan Art Imagines Keanu Reeves' Look for the Upcoming Sequel

Last year, it was announced that Warner Bros. Pictures was developing a sequel to Constantine and would be bringing back Keanu Reeves in the titular role, with director Francis Lawrence returning as well. Since then, a lot has happened behind-the-scenes at the studio, and there haven't been any updates regarding the Constantine sequel. One fan is so excited that Reeves could possibly be returning that he created an awesome piece of fan art in celebration. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Mizuriau created an awesome concept that imagines how Reeves could look in his return as Constantine. In the fan art, Reeves doesn't look like he's aged a day and has the same trench coat on that he wore in the first film, as well as the character's signature cigarette. While we don't know if the film is still happening, this fan art is enough to hold fans over until we get some news.

You can check out the fan art below.

Keanu Reeves Gives Update on Constantine Sequel

After James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios every project announced beforehand has been up in the air, including the Constantine sequel. Since the announcement that the sequel was in development, there hasn't been any updates and Gunn seems like he's more into doing his own thing. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got the chance to speak with Reeves for John Wick: Chapter 4 and the actor indicated that he currently doesn't know if the sequel will ultimately happen.

"I was hoping it would, but we don't know," Reeves explained in our exclusive interview. "Yeah, we're trying."

Rachel Wiesz on Returning for the Constantine Sequel

As for whether Reeves' costar Rachel Weisz will be returning for that outing, the actor revealed that she hasn't been contacted about such an opportunity, at least up to this point. Interestingly enough, Weisz played twins in that film, and she can next be seen playing twins in the Prime Video series Dead Ringers, which debuts on April 21st.

When asked if she could be expected to return for a Constantine sequel, Weisz confirmed with ComicBook.com, "No, nobody's mentioned anything to me. Those twins in Constantine, they never appeared on the screen at the same time. One had committed suicide before the story began, so you just had her sister, I think, having dreams, perhaps, about her dead sister. But no, I haven't heard anything about it."

