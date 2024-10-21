Cooper Koch Campaigns for American Psycho Role After Netflix’s Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Fresh off Monsters Season 2, Cooper Koch is taking advantage of his newfound fame by campaigning to be on the shortlist for Luca Guadagnino’s take on American Psycho. Ryan Murphy’s controversial series which has helped launch his career, focuses on the complicated case of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, convicted of brutally killing their parents in 1989.

Koch plays the younger of the two siblings, Erik which has garnered him loads of attention from social media in the month since its release. While many have praised him for his sensitivity and knowledge on the case while advocating for their release, others have slammed him for recent jokes made in reference to a graphic scene of his body in one of the earlier episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cooper Koch Wants to Play Patrick Bateman

“Luca’s doing American Psycho, so I think I can do Patrick Bateman,” Koch told The Hollywood Reporter when asked what role he’d like to take on next. “I haven’t played a serial killer yet so I think I could do it.”

Guadagnino’s adaption was announced over the weekend causing mixed reactions, but the fan casting has already begun. Many want to see Koch’s Monsters co-star Nicholas Chavez in the film. He is currently starring in FX’s Grotesquerie, a crime-thriller that takes notes from the earlier seasons of American Horror Story. Others believe that standout Jacob Elordi could be eyed for the role after he was spotted at lunch with the Challengers director.

Koch also teased that the things are moving full steam ahead, so it doesn’t seem like it’ll be long before his next project is revealed. “Things are coming in, things are moving, things are happening, taking meetings, and the needle is threading so we’ll see, nothing is locked in or happening yet.” Prior to Monsters, Koch starred alongside Kevin Bacon in Blumhouse’s They/Them as well as the independent body horror Swallowed.

Guadagnino’s American Psycho film is intended to be an adaption of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis and not a remake on the cult classic 2000s film starring Christian Bale as the bloodthirsty banker. Given Guadagnino’s sexy and gorgeous visuals but his ability to go balls-to-the-wall in projects like Bones for All, he ironically seems like the perfect person to helm the film.

The Italian film director has several other projects in development, including the Amazon MGM thriller After the Hunt with Chloë Sevigny, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield. He is also working on Separate Rooms which reportedly stars Josh O’Connor and Léa Seydoux in the Queer film. It is an adaption of late author Pier Vittorio Tondelli’s 1989 novel.