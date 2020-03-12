Warner Bros. Issues Statement on Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Diagnosis

The COVID-19 coronavirus is continuing to have a profound impact on all realms of our everyday life, including quite a lot of the entertainment industry. A heartbreaking example of that came to light on Wednesday night, when Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the virus. The pair were in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s currently-untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks is expected to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. In a new statement, Warner Bros., which is producing the film, has confirmed that the coronavirus has impacted “someone in the production”, and that they are working with Australian health officials to ensure the overall production’s safety.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the statement reads (via Deadline). “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Hanks confirmed the news in a social media post on Wednesday, which you can read below.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The currently-untitled Elvis Presley film is expected to open in theaters on October 1, 2021. It is unclear if this outbreak will impact the film’s release date.