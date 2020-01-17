Da 5 Bloods Wins Best Action Movie at Critics Choice Super Awards

✖

The entertainment world has undoubtedly taken a different shape over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged or evolved the release dates of a lot of major titles. Nevertheless, 2020 did bring some formidable entries into the realm of action movies -- something that was celebrated in an interesting way during Sunday's Critics Choice Super Awards. The inaugural award show set out to honor the best entries in genre movies and television over the past year -- including a pretty stacked number of nominees in the Best Action Movie category. Da 5 Bloods ultimately took home the prize for Best Action Movie, beating out Bad Boys For Life, Extraction, Greyhound, The Hunt, Mulan, The Outpost, and Tenet.

From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Da 5 Bloods has taken on a bittersweet connotation in the time since its release, mainly because it was one of the final film appearances from Chadwick Boseman, prior to his passing last year.

"He did not look well, but my mind never took that he had cancer," Lee told Variety late last year. "It was a very strenuous shoot. I mean, we all didn’t get to Vietnam until the end of the movie at Ho Chi Minh City. But that other stuff, the jungle stuff, was shot in Thailand. It was 100 degrees every day. It was also at that time the worst air pollution in the world. I understand why Chadwick didn’t tell me because he didn’t want me to take it easy. If I had known, I wouldn’t have made him do the stuff. And I respect him for that."

What do you think of the winner for the Best Action Movie at the 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!