Disney's Cruella to Premiere on Disney+ Same Time as Theatrical Release

Disney made waves on Tuesday afternoon by announcing a slew of release date changes for its upcoming films, as well as a few shifts to the Disney+ streaming service. Cruella, the live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel starring Emma Stone, didn't get delayed again, but it is getting a slight alteration to its release plan. Cruella is now following in the footsteps of Raya and the Last Dragon, as it is hitting Disney+ the same day it arrives in theaters.

Like Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella will be available to purchase on Disney+ Premier Access for $30, while also debuting in theaters around the world. This allows people to head back out to theaters to see movies, or stay safely at home while still enjoying Disney's latest offerings. Cruella's day-and-date release is set for May 28th.

In addition to Cruella, Disney also announced that Marvel Studios' Black Widow will be getting the same Premier Access treatment. Black Widow will be released on Disney+ and in theaters on July 9th. Meanwhile, Pixar's Luca is heading straight to Disney+ and skipping a theatrical release altogether.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Emma Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. The film is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

