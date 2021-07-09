Disney's Release Date Delays for The Kingsman, Free Guy and Other 2021 Movies

✖

Disney has announced a new wave of release date delays for a bunch of its 2021 movies - including Marvel's Black Widow, The Kingsman: The Secret Service prequel The King's Man, and Ryan Reynolds' video game-inspired action/comedy, Free Guy. The moves come as part of Disney's attempt to gauge when/how the US and other major film markets will bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. With government leaders and health experts targeting an early-to-mid July window for "normality" to return, Disney is getting positioned for when big crowds may regularly be flowing back into theaters.

Here are the new release dates for Disney's 2021 movies:

You can get the full press release below:

Disney’s Live-Action “Cruella” and Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” Both to Release Day and Date in Theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28 and July 9, respectively Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” to Release Exclusively on Disney+ on June 18 BURBANK, Calif. (March 23, 2021) – Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution today announced new release details for a number of titles on Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming slate of films. The announcement updates rollout details for the forthcoming Disney live-action “Cruella,” Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” and Disney and Pixar’s “Luca,” and also includes revised premiere dates for several other titles.“ Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. Following the successful release of “Raya and The Last Dragon,” the highly anticipated live-action film “Cruella” and Marvel Studios’ long-awaited “Black Widow” will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on Friday, May 28 and on Friday, July 9, respectively. Similar to the launch of Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated “Soul” that delighted Disney+ subscribers during the holidays, Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” will stream directly in homes worldwide exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 18, as a special offering to kick-off the summer season. In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically, with premiere dates to be announced. Theatrical release dates also shifted for several additional upcoming films. New release dates include: