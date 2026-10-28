Crystal Lake Finally Solves the Friday the 13th Franchise’s Most Ridiculous Mystery

The Friday the 13th franchise has built an entire 46 year history on one thing – its hockey mask-wearing, supernaturally indestructible killer Jason Voorhees hacking up as many people as possible in every appearance. Yet the movies have never stood up to scrutiny from critics or anyone who questions the logic of how an 11-year-old boy can drown in a lake and return as a hulking indestructible brute. Even though Friday the 13th Part II papered over some of the cracks with a quick explanation of how Jason supposedly survived his brush with death in Crystal Lake and grew up running wild and free in the woods for years, that has never quite explained his super strength or the fact that after being killed in multiple ways he still manages to crawl out of the grave time and time again. Now, Peacock’s new prequel series Crystal Lake has given Jason a new backstory, one that is grounded more in reality than the supernatural.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Messing with a long-running franchise is always going to come up against some resistance from fans who don’t want to see the lore of a character being changed. Crystal Lake has been no different, with many rejecting the new storyline laid out in the series as being “worse than fan fiction” and giving Jason a human, sympathetic beginning that “no one wants.” Yet, despite that, Crystal Lake is far and away the highest rated project in the Friday the 13th franchise, scoring 76% for critics and 88% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, almost double of many of the movies. The series has one thing that many of the Friday the 13th movies didn’t care too much about, namely creating a coherent and character-centric plot. With Crystal Lake, the series may not have the highest body count of the franchise until its final episodes, but it does give its characters a deeper and more emotional core.

Top 5 Projects by RT Audience Score Release Year Audience Score (Popcornmeter) Crystal Lake 2026 88% Friday the 13th 1980 60% Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives 1986 54% Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter 1984 52% Freddy vs. Jason 2003 50%

Reworking Friday the 13th Mythology

The original Friday the 13th was released in 1980 when the slasher genre was mostly focused on characters running around with knives…slashing people. In 1978, John Carpenter created a different kind of slasher with Halloween, still a man in a mask with a knife but one with a very distinctive appearance. Two years later, Friday the 13th arrived and led many to believe that another brutal slasher was on the scene, but in a surprising twist it turned out that the person doing the slashing in this instance was the vengeful mother of a drowned young boy. While this story did work for a single movie, Pamela Voorhees’ death in the final act ended the possibility of a franchise, and the horror genre loves nothing more than a run of never-ending sequels. Therefore, to bring Friday the 13th back again, the film’s final jump scare moment of Jason’s rotting body jumping from the lake had to then become the pivot needed to make Part II, which then went down the route of suggesting he did not drown at all.

Play video

Crystal Lake does not change this fact but grounds his resurrection and subsequent immortal powers in Cold War biogenetics and turns him into the result of a medical experiment. In the series, it is revealed that when pregnant Pamela was injected with a compound being developed by her husband, Elias, who was director of Bellflower Chemical and researching a program called Project Argonaut. The purpose of the project was find a way of creating enhanced humans who could survive fallout and radiation during a nuclear war. Jason was born with severe deformities, but also the exact death-defying abilities the project had been aiming for. This included becoming stronger whenever he was subjected to trauma or even “killed” and accelerated growth capabilities. While this is a huge change to Jason simply surviving and growing up over the years between the first two movies, it also does not undo the movie’s explanation of what characters believed about Jason surviving drowning in the lake, it just changes the reason why he survived.

Crystal Lake Is a Good Sign for the Friday the 13th Franchise’s Future

The Friday the 13th saga has never been too concerned about making “good” movies. The films have concentrated on giving audiences exact what they demand – plenty of blood, gore, and some crazy kills. Just like modern franchises like Saw, the demand to see more and more elaborate violence led to many of the franchise’s later entries abandoning logic, reason and character development to deliver an endless butcher’s block of two-dimensional teenage characters whose sole purpose was to be fodder for Jason. Crystal Lake still has some gnarly deaths for gorehounds to salivate over, including a brutal encounter for one person with a meat tenderizer and a chip frier, but it also surrounds these kills with expanded backstories and several new characters.

While there is yet to be word on whether Crystal Lake will return for another round of camp madness, the Friday the 13th franchise is emerging from a near two decade hiatus caused by legal arguments about who owns the idea, the mask, the monster and the mother. A new movie is in development on one branch, the recent video game release could spawn other similar offshoots, and there is no telling what other projects are being cooked up inside the aptly named Jason Universe. One thing for certain is that Crystal Lake has struck a chord with viewers, becoming the number one show on Peacock and driving other entries in the Friday the 13th franchise up various streaming charts as a result of its popularity.

Did Crystal Lake scratch that Friday the 13th itch, or should the franchise have stayed buried with the weeds? Let us know in the comments.