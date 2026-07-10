More Friday 13th Projects Officially Teased Ahead of Jason Vorhees’ 2026 Prequel Series

Did anyone really believe that Jason Vorhees would stay dead forever? The Friday the 13th horror franchise has been mired in legal battles for the last few years, and court battles over the rights to the characters and series got ironed out. Now it seems things are proceeding forward, starting with Crystal Lake, the upcoming prequel series that’s being produced by A24 (Obesssion) and will stream on Peacock around the Halloween season.

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Whether or not you’re excited for what Crystal Lake is bringing to the table, there’s good news for you if you’re a fan: There’s even more Friday the 13th content already in development, so this won’t be your only doorway back into the franchise!

Horror Inc. now holds the rights to Friday the 13th, and executive vice president Robbie Barsamian was in full salesman mode when speaking to Variety about the future of the franchise: “We’ve been busy behind the scenes laying the foundation that everyone is finally starting to see come to life, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. We have a thrilling lineup of new projects that we can’t wait to share more details on soon.”

When Will New Friday the 13th Movies Be Released?

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Obviously, that’s the biggest question on the table right now. There hasn’t been an official Jason Voorhees Friday the 13th movie since 2009, when Michael Bay’s production company, Platinum Dunes, attempted a remake of Friday the 13th. It was a box office underperformer ($92 million on a $19 million budget) and seemed to signal that Jason’s time on movie screens was over. Franchise co-creator Sean Cunningham has said he has a vision for the next film in the series, if the studio should come calling. We suspect there could be some big announcement that drops in or around San Diego Comic-Con 2026, when every genre studio and vendor will be revealing their next slate of products.

Today, horror is one of the most dominat genre on TV and film. The horror icons of the ’80s and ’90s are each finding new footing across streaming and film, including Alien, Predator, Chucky, and Halloween. The ’80s slasher-killers are next on deck, and both Jason and Freddy Krueger seem primed and ready for a major comeback, if not a comeback crossover.

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