Cursed Films on Shudder Getting Second Season

Some horror films are infamous among fans for having unsettling real-world events unfold while filming, as chronicled in the first season of Shudder's Cursed Films, with the streaming service confirming that a second season is currently being developed for a 2021 premiere. The first season chronicled the creepy occurrences surrounding The Omen, Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie, with the titles set to be explored in the sophomore season yet to be announced. The first season of Cursed Films was the second-most-watched series on the service behind the adaptation of Creepshow, making it the most-watched documentary series.

“Season One of Cursed Films captivated audiences with its thoughtful but unflinching exploration of the often tragic events surrounding some of history’s most notorious productions, becoming an instant hit for us and earning rave reviews from both critics and viewers," Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, shared in a statement. "Since its debut, the number one question we’ve been asked is: Will there be more, and how soon? We’re delighted to say that we’re partnering with [writer/director] Jay [Cheel] once again for a second season of Cursed Films that will be even bigger and better than the first."

Cursed Films will reveal the events that haunted these productions through interviews with experts, witnesses and the cast, directors, and producers who lived through the real-life events. Were these films really cursed, as many believe, or just the victims of bad luck and bizarre circumstances?

“Filming Season One of Cursed Films was an amazing experience, so I’m thrilled to have the chance to interview a new group of talented filmmakers and film critics while exploring the stories behind five more legendarily ill-fated film productions," Cheel shared. "This time around we’ll be heading outside of North America for a few episodes, which will not only widen the scope of the series but offer an exciting collection of stories connected to a diverse group of movies.”

Executive producers Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins added, “We’re thrilled to be on board for the second season of Cursed Films and to be working with Jay and Shudder. We can’t wait to dive into the fascinating stories behind these films and see where Jay’s bold vision and creative approach takes us this season.”

The first season of Cursed Films is currently streaming on Shudder.

