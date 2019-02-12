New Shudder Series to Explore “Cursed” Film Sets

Films like The Exorcist, Poltergeist, and The Omen depict multiple horrifying events, yet the real-life stories from the film’s sets rival the horrors depicted on screen. A new documentary series coming to Shudder, Cursed Films, will dive deep into the terrifying encounters that occurred on the sets of iconic horror movies.

Per press release, “Cursed Films will reveal the events that haunted these productions through interviews with experts, witnesses and the cast, directors, and producers who lived through the real-life events. Were these films really cursed, as many believe, or just the victims of bad luck and bizarre circumstances?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cursed Films is a fascinating look at why these iconic horror movies have gained such an outsized reputation for being the focus of bizarre tragedies and strange coincidences that seemingly defy explanation,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, shared of the endeavor.

The series is written, directed and edited by Jay Cheel (How to Build a Time Machine) and is expected to debut before the end of the year.

“As a documentary filmmaker and lifelong horror fan, this project has offered an amazing opportunity to indulge my own curiosities surrounding these ‘cursed’ film productions,” Cheel explained. “In turn, Cursed Films offers Shudder’s audience a unique perspective on the making of these classic movies while attempting to uncover why we’re so captivated by the catastrophes and coincidences connected to them.”

Cursed Films is only the latest exciting new series that fans can expect on the streaming service, with another series, Creepshow, having officially kicked off production earlier this month. The series is a continuation of the film series that launched in 1982 from director George Romero and writer Stephen King.

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” said executive producer Greg Nicotero in a statement. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

Also coming to Shudder later this year is a weekly series hosted by Joe Bob Briggs, following up on the success of The Last Drive-In, featuring the host offering insight and commentary into various films available on the service.

Stay tuned for details on Cursed Films and Shudder’s various other programs.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!