Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Officially Happening, And There’s One Thing It Absolutely Has to Get Right

The world used to shudder at the idea of a video game becoming a feature film, especially after the threat of Super Mario Bros. and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation made it clear that it was a Herculean task. In the years since, though, filmmakers who actually played the games became attached to bring them to life, which has given us hits like the recent Resident Evil and a full Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Gamers should expect even more of them in the future, especially as Microsoft itself is gearing up to make sure its biggest franchises can leap another medium in an impactful way.

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Today brings news of yet another video game adaptation that is bound for the big screen, with Deadline reporting that a Cyberpunk 2077 feature film is happening at Paramount. Original developer CD Projekt Red is set to produce the movie alongside legendary producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Further details about the adaptation remain unclear, with no screenwriter or director attached at this point, but there’s already one key piece of the hit video game that the movie should aim for, and it’s making sure that Keanu Reeves has a role when it finally arrives.

Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Happening at Paramount

If there’s one thing that gamers know about Cyberpunk 2077, it’s the disastrous launch that plagued the game when it first arrived back in 2020. Thanks to multiple patches and refining over time, though, the game achieved a major place in the hearts of sci-fi fans and RPG players, especially after the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC and the beloved Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series. But if there are two things that gamers know about Cyberpunk 2077 it’s that it had a rough launch and Keanu Reeves had a key role in the story.

In Cyberpunk 2077, gamers take on the role of V, a mercenary who has a chip planted in their hand that contains the digital engram of Johnny Silverhand, a former rockstar turned terrorist played by Reeves. For many fans, making sure that Reeves reprises his role in the upcoming movie is perhaps the one bar that the film needs to clear. The good news is that the actor has already opened up about his own desire to return to the character.

Speaking last year in an interview about the game and his role, Reeves revealed: “Absolutely. I’d love to play Johnny Silverhand again.” At the time, fans assumed he was perhaps referring to a potential sequel to the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, but now the potential exists for him to reprise the role on the big screen in a big way.

That’s just one hurdle that Cyberpunk 2077 has to clear with fans as it makes its journey to movie theaters, with the other one being how it will handle the level of depth involved with player choice in the game itself. From the start, player choice is key to Cyberpunk 2077, as players have the option to choose whether they’ll be a male or female character, plus one of three different backstories. On top of that, the RPG genre is one that rewards varying play styles as a game, but it can quickly box in a movie that isn’t able to make the decisions that a game allows.

Cyberpunk 2077 marks just the latest major video game adaptation happening at Paramount. The studio will release a new take on Street Fighter next week, with Sonic the Hedgehog 4 premiering next spring. On top of those, a Call of Duty movie is being developed at the studio with a 2028 release date scheduled. Having freshly acquired Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount is becoming the haven for video game adaptations.

What are you hoping to see happen in the Cyberpunk 2077 movie? Who do you want to see involved with it behind the scenes? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.