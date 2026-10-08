Xbox Pictures Officially Confirmed, But Microsoft’s Plan for Video Game Movies Still Has 1 Big Hurdle

Microsoft is looking to expand the reach of its Xbox brand by making hit movies out of its gaming IPs. Today that process took a major step forward, with the announcement of “XP” (or “Experience Points”), a new division of Xbox that will shepherd the initiative to adapt Xbox games into feature films. The new XP division will be headed by Kayleen Walters, former Lucasfilm executive and the current president of Mojang, the studio behind the mega-hit game Minecraft. Her role at Mojang will be filled by Maria Angelidou-Smith.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while this announcement would indicate Xbox is getting into the film production business, that’s not quite the case. Instead, the company has found a middle-ground approach to making movies, and it will be very interesting to see if it works.

Xbox’s XP Entertainment Division, Explained

Kayleen Walters, CEO of Xbox XP / Xbox & Variety

According to a statement from the company, Xbox’s XP division will be “focused on helping Xbox franchises reach fans beyond gameplay through film and television adaptations, consumer products, partnerships, and live experiences.” To translate that from PR jargon to standard English: XP is not a traditional production company, but rather a division that will develop “match Xbox’s IP with the right production company.” In other words: Xbox has an entire division that will determine which film studios are a fit for Xbox IP, then act as a liaison to said studio in developing the Xbox game into a film or TV series.

Xbox appointed Asha Sharma as new CEO in February (replacing Phil Spencer), and XP represents one of her biggest new ventures since taking over and restructuring the company (including some major layoffs). In a statement to the company, Sharma said: “XP is a play on ‘Experience Points’ and formalizes four investment areas for us: XBOX PICTURES for film and television adaptations; XBOX PRODUCTS for licensing and merchandise; XBOX PARTNERSHIPS for sponsors and brand partners; and XBOX PLACES for our marquee broadcast and in-person events, theme parks, and other location-based experiences.”

Cast of Amazon’s Fallout / Prime Video

The list of gaming IP owned by Microsoft/Xbox is full of potential hit films or TV shows. The list includes Call of Duty, Fallout, Warcraft, Gears of War, Candy Crush, Diablo, Forza, The Elder Scrolls, and Halo. Several of those titles have previously been adapted into TV shows (Fallout, Halo) or films (Warcraft); however, only Fallout has been a success, which makes a strong case for why Xbox needs a division like XP to help protect its brands.

The only question now is how XP will integrate itself into the current slate of Xbox adaptations that are already in motion. Amazon is well into a third season of its hit Fallout series; a Call of Duty movie is in development with Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Lioness) and Peter Berg (Lone Survivor); Netflix has a Diablo animated series in development, and Xbox recently acquired gaming icon Hideo Kojima’s next project, PHYSINT, and is reportedly considering fast-tracking it for adaptation. Netflix also has a major Gears of War film in production; XP will need to hit the ground running if it wants to be a factor.

Are you excited for Xbox to take a more active hand in its TV and movie adaptations? Or is it not a factor at all? Let us know in the comments!

Via THR