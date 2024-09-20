Netflix Teases New Cyberpunk Anime with CDPR in New Promo

It looks like the team behind Cyberpunk is keeping busy, and anime fans should keep a close eye on the crew. It was back in 2022 that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its debut, giving the AAA video game a much-deserved boost. The crew at CD Projekt Red worked with Studio Trigger to produce the anime along with Netflix. Now, the developer is teasing a big project with Netflix, and all eyes are turning to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

After all, it did not seem like Cyberpunk was going to expand Night City with a sequel. This mysterious new teaser by CD Projekt Red has fans rethinking that truth now. The company has something cooking with Netflix and honestly? We are going to request a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners sequel ASAP.

Are We Getting a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Sequel?

The update comes from CD Projekt Red in the shadow of Geeked Week, and no one saw the teaser coming. As you can see above, the promo is simple enough as Netflix promises a project is in the works for Cyberpunk. "Netflix Animation 🤝 CDPR ❤️ Cyberpunk," the streaming service notes. "Return to Night City. More info coming soon."

Currently, fans are in the dark about this new Cyberpunk project, but it doesn't take much to connect the game to Netflix. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a massive piece of the Cyberpunk 2077 IP, after all. From its top-tier premiere to its TTRPG takeover and beyond, the anime has become a beloved piece in the fandom. Since its debut in 2022, fans have been asking for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners sequel, but Studio Trigger stressed it was not interested in such a project.

However, in recent months, the team at CD Projekt Red has signaled interest in expanding its theatrical take on Cyberpunk. Rumors about a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners sequel have run rampant this summer. So of course, this teaser has the fanbase geeking out.

What's Next for Cyberpunk 2077?

As for Cyberpunk 2077, the game has certainly gone through a lot since launch. The title premiered in December 2020 with a number of infamous glitches and visual nerfs. However, in part thanks to its anime, the video game has flourished into a top-tier title. In 2023, Cyberpunk 2077 dropped its first DLC with Phantom Liberty that was met with high praise. Now, CD Projekt Red is looking to the future, and we have a sequel to thank.

In 2022, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was announced, and we got a big update on the project back in February 2024. The game is now being developed with director Gabe Amatangelo on board. So if you want more Cyberpunk, the team at CD Projekt Red has your back.

What do you think about this big Cyberpunk teaser? Do you believe the team at Studio Trigger are going to return to Night City? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.