Netflix Reveals First Look at Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods

There may not be a summer movie season in theaters, but Netflix is ready to fill the void with some big names over the next few months. Of the original films coming to the streaming service this summer, the most notable and highly-anticipated is likely Da 5 Bloods, the newest Spike Lee joint. The acclaimed director's latest film tells the story of four African-American Vietnam veterans who return to the former warzone to track down the remains of their fallen leader, along with a treasure that they buried near his body.

Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix on June 12th, and with a little less than a month to go before its eventual release, the streaming service has teamed up with Vanity Fair to release the first look at the new project. This week, the publication unveiled the first photos from Da 5 Bloods, giving audiences the first glimpse at Lee's upcoming treasure hunt.

The film stars Isiah Whitlock Jr., Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, and Jonathan Majors. Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War star Chadwick Boseman also has a role in Da 5 Bloods, playing the unit's fallen squad leader, Norman.

You can take a look at all of the new photos from Da 5 Bloods below, along with the film's official poster.