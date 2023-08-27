Dan DiDio, Former DC Editor in Chief, Reveals Shirt He Got for Killing Blue Beetle

As is a rite of passage in comic book lore, Blue Beetle is one of the hundreds of thousands of superheroes to have died at one point in their crime-fighting career. During one of the character's latest deaths, DC Comics was being overseen by Dan DiDio, and he was given a pretty hilarious shirt to commemorate the occasion. Sunday, DiDio posted a picture of the shirt in question to his Instagram alongside a copy of Countdown to Infinite Crisis.

"Going through some boxes and came across this old office oddity. I was gifted this shirt following the success of Countdown to Infinite Crisis #1," DiDio wrote. "It was culmination of a year's worth of planning and a big moment for all who worked on the book. More importantly, it was the event that launched a thousand stories. Fun, crazy times."

In Infinite Crisis, Blue Beetle—the mantle worn by Ted Kord at the time—was killed by Maxwell Lord, setting off a chain of events that eventually would have ramifications across the DC Multiverse.

Is Ted Kord alive?

As it stands in both the comic source material and within the DC Universe, Ted Kord is most certainly alive.

"Ted Kord is alive. The whole movie, Ted Kord is in it without being in it. We have Jenny Kord who has this conflict with her sentiment about her father because he disappeared," Blue Beetle director Angel Manual Soto previously told us.

"We wanted to give some closure to her character. Obviously, that closure was a lot of doors to open and that closure comes with the fact that Ted Kord did not die, he disappeared," the filmmaker added. "While we don't know where he's at or why he sent that message, we know that he's going to be somewhere in the future whether it's by himself or with Booster Gold. Everything is open."

What's Blue Beetle about?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrived in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.