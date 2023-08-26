Watch a Blue Beetle Action Figure Take a North American Tour

Blue Beetle underperformed in its opening weekend at the box office, but it's still getting positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Blue Beetle sees Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, the DC comics hero who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. Due to the current SAG-AFTRA strike, Maridueña is unable to promote the film, but director Angel Manuel Soto has been sharing a lot of interesting information and fun content about the upcoming project. The director has also been finding creative ways to promote the DC movie, including taking an action figure around his North American press tour.

Angel Manuel Soto Breaks Down Blue Beetle's Post-Credit Scene:

Warning: Blue Beetle Spoilers! Like most comic book movies, Blue Beetle features a big tease in its post-credit scene. Soto recently spoke with ComicBook.com and confirmed that Ted Kord is alive thanks to the hero using a computer to message his family.

"Ted Kord is alive. The whole movie, Ted Kord is in it without being in it. We have Jenny Kord who has this conflict with her sentiment about her father because he disappeared," Soto tells us.

Though Blue Beetle has been confirmed to be a part of the new DC Universe, Soto isn't quite sure where the hero could pop up next.

"We wanted to give some closure to her character. Obviously, that closure was a lot of doors to open and that closure comes with the fact that Ted Kord did not die, he disappeared," the filmmaker explained. "While we don't know where he's at or why he sent that message, we know that he's going to be somewhere in the future whether it's by himself or with Booster Gold. Everything is open."

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrived in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.