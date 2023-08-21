Blue Beetle Director Angel Manuel Soto Breaks Down THAT Post-Credit Scene (Exclusive)

If you're sitting down in theaters to watch a superhero blockbuster, it's a pretty safe assumption one should remain seated until the credits finishing rolling entirely. Post-credits scenes have become a must-have for any genre film, and Blue Beetle embraces the model faithfully. We caught up with Beetle helmer Angel Manuel Soto to break down one of the film's massive post-credits stingers, and here's what he had to say about the moment. Full spoilers up ahead for Blue Beetle from DC Studios, proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie!

While one of the post-credits scenes featured George Lopez's Rudy Reyes in a comedic scene, the other confirmed that Ted Kord is alive thanks to the hero using a computer to message his family.

"Ted Kord is alive. The whole movie, Ted Kord is in it without being in it. We have Jenny Kord who has this conflict with her sentiment about her father because he disappeared," Soto tells us.

Though Blue Beetle has been confirmed to be a part of the new DC Universe, Soto isn't quite sure where the DC icon could pop up next.

"We wanted to give some closure to her character. Obviously, that closure was a lot of doors to open and that closure comes with the fact that Ted Kord did not die, he disappeared," the filmmaker adds. "While we don't know where he's at or why he sent that message, we know that he's going to be somewhere in the future whether it's by himself or with Booster Gold. Everything is open."

What is Blue Beetle about?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which is now in theaters, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.