Daniel Radcliffe Cast in Marvel & DC Movies by Fans
Many Marvel and DC fans are eager to see Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe join one or both of the cinematic universes based on popular comic book super heroes. After the same Twitter thread resulted in abundant ideas for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and great suggestions for Ana de Armas in the DC world, Radcliffe got the same treatment and warranted more than 100 responses from fans. As it turns out, there is a wide range of ideas for characters the actor can portray, should producer and directors operating within the Marvel or DC movie worlds take interest in him.
The thread also included actors like John Boyega, Dylan O'Brian, and Emilia Clarke. Radcliffe was among the most popular in the thread, being suggested for heroes and villains, alike. After all, Radcliffe is a hero to many right now.
Below, we rounded up some of the best suggestions for Radcliffe in Marvel and DC roles!
Nightcrawler
Nightcrawler pic.twitter.com/Ng2nelaIAr— Carl Lee (@Mr_Carl_Lee) April 16, 2020
X-Men were recommended by the dozen for Radcliffe. One popular suggestion was Nightcrawler, a character previously portrayed by Kodi Smit-McPhee and Alan Cumming.prevnext
Constantine
Daniel Radcliffe - Constantine #DCComics #DCEU pic.twitter.com/luQWvP5g1k— Angelo Colby (Supahsamurai1) (@SupahRanger) April 17, 2020
Some suggested John Constantine, a character expected for the upcoming Justice League Dark series from J.J. Abrams at HBO Max. John Constantine was most recently portrayed by Matt Ryan on the CW.prevnext
Moon Knight
Moon Knight. pic.twitter.com/G0F3hCoKGZ— alain baltazar (@0nlyAlain) April 16, 2020
The most common and popular response from fans: Moon Knight. Moon Knight is slated to appear on Disney+ but it is unclear what direction the series will take in terms of age for the actor and whether or not they will want to stay accurate to the comics with his religious beliefs and heritage.prevnext
Nova
April 17, 2020
With Xandar having been destroyed prior to Avengers: Infinity War's opening scene, the origin story has been laid out for Nova to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Richard Rider be the right spot for Radcliffe?prevnext
Wolverine
April 16, 2020
Another popular suggestion was Wolverine, a character due for recasting after Hugh Jackman concluded his run in the part with Logan in 2017. As the X-Men inevitably make their way to the MCU, could Radcliffe play the Adamantium-clawed loner hero?prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.