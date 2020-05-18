Ana de Armas Fan Cast in Marvel and DC Roles
Ana de Armas has a Hollywood star which is quickly skyrocketing. The actress recently starred in Knives Out, becoming a fan-favorite in Rian Johnson's latest endeavor, but has an impressive resumé on top of it. The actress played a key role in Blade Runner 2049 and has dozens of titles to her credit. However, Ana de Armas has yet to be cast in a Marvel or DC movie, which is something which seems to become more and more rare as top stars become super heroes and villains alongside other top stars as time goes on. For now, fans are casting her in roles which they best see fit, and the answers are quite fun.
In a thread of tweets from the ComicBook.com Twitter account, I threw some popular celebrity names out at the Internet with a photo of them. The idea here was to have Twitter reveal their dream casting for these actors. In the case of Ana de Armas, there are quite a few suggestions but some came up more commonly than others.
Here is the tweet where it all began...
Ana de Armas pic.twitter.com/lmTDKBqdxV— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 16, 2020
Now let's take a look at the results...
Poison Ivy
Poison ivy! @phdnt pic.twitter.com/rRUuHPQTDW— F¥ (@fitrawanyusran) April 17, 2020
Without question, the most common suggestion for a Marvel or DC role for Ana de Armas was Poison Ivy.
With many hoping to see Poison Ivy in a sequel to Birds of Prey, should Warner Brothers bring another outing for the characters to life, de Armas could be a great fit to star with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winsttead, and Rosie Perez!
Jean Grey
Ana De Armas - Jean Grey #MCU #XMen pic.twitter.com/Xmnd13HpyL— Angelo Colby (Supahsamurai1) (@SupahRanger) April 16, 2020
The X-Men are expected to get a recasting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and some fans are calling for Ana de Armas to play Jean Grey. The role has already been embodied by other actresses, the most popular of which is Famke Jansen's version.
Mystique
Mystique pic.twitter.com/WKo34Y4Jaa— Chris (@CHRIZTION) April 18, 2020
Speaking of X-Men, more than one fan suggest Ana de Armas become Raven Darkholme. The role has previously been played by Rebecca Romaijn and Jennifer Lawrence but given her key role in so many X-Men stories, an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems inevitable.
Batgirl
This Barbara. pic.twitter.com/9W4z1OJpcG— Lainie Medina (@JadoreLainie) April 16, 2020
Back on the DC side, several fans called for Ana de Armas to portray Batgirl. More specifically, some are hoping to see her play Barbara Gordon. The Ana de Armas for Barbara Gordon camp will run into some competition, though. Some are hoping to see Karen Gillan play this character.
Doc Ock
April 16, 2020
Surely, this one will stir up some responses which will lead to completely friendly debates as the intelligent Internet comment sections always offer. Following the gender swapping of Doc Ock in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Matty Marz think Ana de Armas would be a good fit of a female Doc Ock in a live-action film.
Zatanna
Zatanna for sure pic.twitter.com/LwE9xhfOzd— Ethan Loden (@DSweevil) April 16, 2020
Rounding the suggestions out with a DC role, another very popular suggestion from fans was Zatanna. This role could also put de Armas alongside the Birds of Prey characters, should a sequel come along.
