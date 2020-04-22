Keanu Reeves Cast in Marvel and DC Roles

Keanu Reeves is one of the hottest names in Hollywood. After he became an action star with The Matrix trilogy, Reeves was quiet for a while on the movie front. Then came the John Wick movies which put him back in the spotlight. The actor is beloved on and off the screen. However, he has yet to portray a super hero in a Marvel or DC movie. He is no stranger to franchises. In fact, he has already met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. However, the studios just have not yet found the comic book role for him yet. Fear not, as the fans have. In a thread on Twitter where ComicBook.com shared popular actors and actresses, Keanu Reeves drummed up more than 100 responses. The actor is clearly wanted by fans of Marvel and DC in both of the popular franchise with some of the suggestions being drastically different from one another. Below, we run through of the best fan casting ideas for Keanu Reeves in a Marvel or DC movie franchise.

Silver Surfer The idea of Reeves portraying the Silver Surfer has been a popular one with fans for some time. The actor covered in silver, head to toe, most of which would likely be CGI can be a bit discouraging for those who have seen him in very practical action movies. However, knowing his voice, it's hard to think of anyone else speaking for Norrin Radd. One true roll designed for him pic.twitter.com/CM8ahM1e8S — Leonard Church (@LChurch814) April 17, 2020 As a result, dozens of responses called for Reeves as Marvel's Silver Surfer. SILVER SURFER — Dav (@PincheDavid) April 17, 2020

Galactus Although Silver Surfer is certainly not a bad idea, why not make the actor's character more powerful? Reeves could be an all out villain in the form of Galactus, the entity responsible for creating the Silver Surfer in the first place. He would voice the role well but, still, would unfortunately be hands off with a lot of the e practical action beats where he thrives. pic.twitter.com/lQKdw0HAvO — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 17, 2020 Still, this one is my idea, so I stand by it.

Constantine (Photo: DC Entertainment) Keanu Reeves has already had a Constantine movie of his own. In fact, it was pretty popular with a cult following. However, fans want to see Reeves be John Constantine in DC movies. As Justice League Dark gears up to launch on HBO Max with JJ Abrams at the helm, maybe Reeves could be John Constantine on the small screen, and who knows if those characters might ever cross over into the movies. Sure is a cool thought. DCEU Constantine — Sanjheev 👾 (@sanjheev10) April 17, 2020

Moon Knight (Photo: Marvel) With Marvel Studios preparing to shoot their Moon Knight series for the Disney+ streaming platform, an actor is soon going to be cast as Marc Spector. While there are many suggestions by fans on who should play Moon Knight, many fans suggest Keanu Reeves should play the part. Of the more than 100 responses, more than a dozen voted for Reeves as the hero with multiple personalities. MOON KNIGHT! — Kurt Hansen (@supernerdK) April 17, 2020

Doctor Fate (Photo: DC Comics) Some fans once wanted to see Reeves as Doctor Strange. However, that role is currently being done a great service by Benedict Cumberbatch. On the DC side of things, Doctor Fate has some similarities with the Master of the Mystic Arts, being a master of magic, himself. As the Justice Society of America is set for a debut in Black Adam, Reeves would be a brilliant supporting cast member as Kent Nelson. Doctor Fate was a very common suggestion. Doctor Fate. — Winn (Omar 🇲🇽🇺🇸) (@Winn_The_Schott) April 17, 2020