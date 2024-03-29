David Krumholtz Looks Back on His 10 Things I Hate About You Costars and Heath Ledger

Krumholtz had a great experience filming the teen classic, and still keeps in touch with most of the cast.

David Krumholtz has been acting since he was a child, appearing in memorable projects on the big and small screen both as a child actor and as an adult. One of the movies he is most closely associated with is 10 Things I Hate About You, in which he played a lovable high school loser opposite a cast of '90s and early 2000s heavyweights like Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Larisa Oleynik. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of his new project Lousy Carter, Krumholtz had nothing but love for that cast -- although he does wish reporters would stop digging for stories about Ledger.

The star says that he keeps in touch with most of his co-stars from the teen classic -- although he does joke a bit about his "bitterness" that some never call back.

"Joe and I keep in touch -- Joe Gordon Levitt," he said. "Every so often I reconnect with Andrew Keegan. Gabrielle Union is wonderful and I was very close to her when we made the film but every time I tweet at her or send her a DM, she never answers, so I think she wrote me off...which is fine. I can handle that -- I don't blame her!...Larisa Oleynik I keep in touch with here and there."

Regarding Ledger in particular, Krumholtz seems less eager to share stories about someone who isn't around to respond to them.

"I don't like answering questions about Heath Ledger," he admitted. "'What was Heath like?' None of your business. It's none of your business. The man is dead. He was a sweetheart, he was my friend. People want stories about him, and those are private, because he's passed."

10 Things I Hate About You was one of a number of retellings of Shakespeare for a teen audience that broke out as hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The movie also starred Allison Janney, who is reportedly joining Paul Feig's A Simple Favor sequel at Amazon MGM. It was a big enough hit to spawn a TV series, which ran for 20 episodes in 2008 and 2009.

In Lousy Carter, David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) stars as a ne'er-do-well literature professor adrift on a soulless college campus who learns he only has six months to live. With the clock ticking, will he change his ways? Probably not.

Lousy Carter hits theaters and Digital today.