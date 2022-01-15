Ho, ho, hold on! The Santa Clause star David Krumholtz is “shocked” at news Disney+ has ordered a sequel series with Tim Allen returning as Scott Calvin. Krumholtz played Bernard, the Head Elf of the North Pole, opposite Allen in 1994’s The Santa Clause and 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2. Krumholtz did not return for the third film, 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, revealing in an interview with Vulture last month its script “devalued” the sarcastic lead elf and that he could not “in good conscience” reprise the role.

Reacting to Disney’s revival of The Santa Clause on Friday, Krumholtz wrote on Instagram with the “mind-blown” emoji: “THIS IS NOTHING SHORT OF SHOCKING.”

Allen will lead and produce the limited series from executive producer and showrunner Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Kevin Hench (Allen’s Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina also serve as executive producers.

In the Disney+ series set after the trilogy of The Santa Clause films, “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole,” reads the official synopsis from Disney. “With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

In December, Krumholtz said the reported story of a scheduling conflict on The Santa Clause 3 “is true, but somehow also untrue.”

“Bernard was [originally] in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work,” the actor told Vulture of the threequel pitting Santa Claus against the scheming Jack Frost (Martin Short). “And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn’t in good conscience do it. The third one, I’ve tried to watch. It’s not the same. I think the first two are really special.”

“The first one’s a classic, obviously. It’s wild to be part of something that’s lasted this long, that plays every single year and has become tradition in people’s homes,” he said. “I could never have imagined that I’d be having this conversation years later.”

The trilogy also starred Eric Lloyd as Charlie, Scott’s son, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Judge Reinhold and Wendy Crewson as Neil and Laura Miller, and Spencer Breslin as the elf Curtis. 20th Television’s The Santa Clause sequel series begins production in Los Angeles in March.

