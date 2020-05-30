DC Comics Fans Surprised Green Lantern One of 2020's Most Streamed Movies

DC Comics fans were surprised to see that Green Lantern is one of 2020’s most-streamed movies. Barstool Sports' Lights, Camera, Pod put together a survey of America and the most-watched movie in California since March has been the Ryan Reynolds vehicle. (Needless to say, it's a bit of a goof, but one a lot of people weighed in on.) To say that comics fans are stunned is a bit of an understatement. The Deadpool star only likes to joke about the film now, and people hope Geoff Johns can improve on the character in his HBO Max series. Still, maybe there’s something there that people missed the first time around if such a large state is going back to the film.

“You look at everything that worked and didn’t work, on anything,” the comic book writer and screenwriter shared with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. “Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

Here are the most streamed movies for every state since the month of March. What movie did your state watch most in quarantine? pic.twitter.com/SD4QxPgTe8 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 29, 2020

“And right now, look, I’m just writing a script, and hopefully this script gets into a place where Warner Bros., and DC, Walter and everybody — [once] they’re really excited about it, when we get that right, then we’ll move ahead on the project,” Johns added. “But we gotta get it right.”

Another point of contention around Green Lantern was the costume and Comicbook.com spoke to costume designer Ngila Dickson about the design of the suits after the film released.

Dickson says "From my experience, I was expecting to build a costume, and then add the visual effects element. As we began to explore it and the nature of what we were attempting to do with this character, it became more and more obvious that we had to go one way or the other, and the one thing we were determined to do was not make a rubber suit. We wanted something so fresh for the fans that it really did start to become obvious that we needed to go all the way with the visual effects."

Have you watched Green Lantern since quarantine began? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best reactions: