DC Fandome: Jim Lee Shares New Sneak Peek of Event

✖

DC Fandome is set to kick off in less than two weeks, bringing an unprecedented look at the movies, TV shows, comics, video games, and more under the DC Comics umbrella. With the guest list of the 24-hour digital convention already announced, fans are already eagerly anticipating what is in store. DC executive and iconic comic creator Jim Lee recently took to social media to provide fans a new - and awesome - sneak peek at the event. On Wednesday, Lee took to Twitter to share a brief video hyping up Fandome, which also showcases the designs he did for the various "universes" that will be included in the event.

Watch #DCFandome come to life with this sneak peek (with some literal behind the scenes footage of me working on parts of DC Fandome in the middle of the night)! Don’t miss the global event on August 22! All fans welcome 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jknGdWSDOI — Jim Lee (@JimLee) August 12, 2020

The video does provide a cool behind-the-scenes look at how the aesthetic of Fandome came together, something that is expected to serve as a literal backdrop for some pretty epic reveals. Fandome will be an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

What do you think of this behind-the-scenes look at DC Fandome? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

DC Fandome will occur on August 22nd beginning at 10 am PST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.