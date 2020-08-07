Matt Reeves Confirms Batman's Robert Pattinson for DC FanDome With Massive Guest List

DC FanDome is bringing the world of DC Comics, movies, and TV to fans on August 22nd, and thanks to The Batman director Matt Reeves, we now know that he and his Batman star Robert Pattinson will both be there - alongside a small army of DC Universe stars. Reeves shared the massive DC FanDome guest list in Twitter post, and it definitely includes names that will get DC fans more hyped than ever for the upcoming event. The Batman has been wrapped in a thick cloak of secrecy, but it seems like DC FanDome will be providing our first true look at the film!

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you... pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrv — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2020

Other big names confirmed for DC FanDome include Zack Snyder (Justice League), Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Scott Snyder (Batman comics), Marc Guggenheim (Arrowverse producer), Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman '70s), Tara Strong (DC Animation icon), Minka Kelly (Titans), Matt Ryan (Constantine), Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Dan Jurgens (DC Comics), Brian Michael Bendis (DC Comics), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), and Brec Bassinger (Stargirl) - to name just small fraction of the sprawling list of guests. You can find images of the full guest list, below:

In fact, to make things faster: about the only big names from DC movies you won't find on this list are the two big titans of the DC movie universe - Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ben Affleck (Batman). You also won't find either Cyborg star Ray Fisher or Justice League director Joss Whedon on the list - which makes sense, given the current controversy surrounding the two men.

But for the names you do find on the list: it's clear that DC and Warner Bros. are pulling out all the stops for DC Fandome, as the event is arguably pulling more star-power than San Diego Comic-Con! DC has snuck up and stolen massive hype during the chaotic shifts of 2020, and DC FanDome is looking more and more like a culmination of that PR advancement.

DC FanDome takes place online on August 22nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.