Batwoman Star Teases DC Fandome Is Going to Blow Fans' Minds

Comic-Con@Home is officially in the books, but the nerd world still has some pretty epic events on the horizon. One of the most highly-anticipated is definitely DC Fandome, a one-day convention set to happen in August which will unite the best in DC Comics movies, TV, comics, and video games under one roof. While the event is still nearly a month away, a new tweet from Batwoman star Camrus Johnson will surely get fans excited about what it will entail. Johnson, who portrays Luke Fox on the hit The CW series, tweeted on Thursday that he and other DC actors had a walkthrough of the event, and that what it will entail will "blow [fans' minds]".

Soooooo I just had a walkthrough of DC FANDOM with some other DC actors and y’all that thing is gonna blow your minds. Holy cow — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) July 30, 2020

Interestingly, Johnson's tweet was echoed by Krypton star Wallis Day who responded "Cool [right]?" There's a chance that Day could just be offering her general excitement about the event, but her tweet will surely fuel fans' speculation about whether or not Krypton could be continuing after being canceled by SYFY last year. Day was also a popular suggestion among fans to replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman's Kate Kane, so some will most likely speculate about whether or not she could be joining The CW's Arrowverse after all.

Cool rightttttt? — Wallis Day (@wallisday) July 30, 2020

Batwoman will be entering a new status quo going into DC Fandome, with Javicia Leslie set to suit up as the titular character in Season 2. Instead of Kate Kane, Leslie will be taking on the entirely new role of Ryan Wilder, who is described as "very much not your stereotypical all-American hero".

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement when the casting was first announced.

In addition to Batwoman, DC Fandome will feature content tied to Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement when FanDome was first announced. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

DC Fandome will be held on August 22nd, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT.

