DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Shares Kingdom Come Image, Teases Making Plans

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media today to reveal that he's "making plans." His choice of graphic, though, has fans buzzing. In a post today, Gunn shared a shot of the heroes of Kingdom Come around the conference table on Green Lantern's satellite New Oa. The image, which served as the cover of the Kingdom Come 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition hardcover, features the Kingdom Come Superman as its focal point, along with a number of characters who have appeared or will soon appear in live action DC Univers eprojects, from Atom Smasher and Hawkman to Green lantern and Wonder Woman.

While fans are wondering if this means Kingdom Come could be a project in the works, it's worth noting that this is a beautiful image of dozens of DC superheroes around a conference table, making plans. It's entirely possible that the message of the image is as simple as that.

You can see Gunn's post below.

The story of Kingdom Come centers on an older Superman who is drawn out of retirement after a younger generation of vicious antiheroes create a global calamity due to their irresponsible, violent behavior. Conceived and painted by Alex Ross from a story by Ross and Mark Waid, the series earned massive acclaim upon its publication in 1997, and has influenced nearly every major Superman story to come since.

In the years since its publication, there have been numerous calls to try to adapt Kingdom Come, with fans suggesting that an animated movie might be the most realistic approach given its massive scope and enormous cast.

"I did quite like Kingdom Come," Zachary Levi told me during a visit to the set of Shazam!. "Even though that's a completely different situation, it shows Captain Marvel's innocence. He's an adult, and he still has that heart. And I thought, 'Oh that's such a cool thing to be able to take that in.' And it's ultimately a sacrificial move at the end and all of that I just found that was more inspiration for me than even The New 52 in a lot of ways."

In 2019, during The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" mega-event, Brandon Routh played the role of the Kingdom Come Superman, appearing onscreen opposite Tyler Hoechlin's Arrowverse version of the Man of Steel. Routh's Superman was one of the best-received aspects of the crossover, leading fans to petition Warner Bros. to consider a Kingdom Come Superman TV series or movie, but there is no indication that those requests were ever seriously considered.