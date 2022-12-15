DC Studios' James Gunn Writing New Superman Movie Not Starring Henry Cavill

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Superman will be part of his and Peter Safran's future plans — but not played by Henry Cavill. In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday night, Gunn confirmed that Cavill is not attached to play Clark Kent / Superman in the "initial stages" of the plans, as the films will be following a younger iteration of the character. Subsequent reports revealed that Gunn will be writing the script for the Superman movie himself, and that while it will not be an origin story, it will center on a younger Superman when he arrives to Metropolis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn is just attached to write the script, but could potentially direct it, depending on his schedule at DC Studios.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn's tweets read. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

"I am writing (and have been for a while)," Gunn later confirmed. "We don't know who is directing yet."

Will there be a Superman reboot?

The topic of Superman's live-action future has been unique in recent months, after Cavill reprised his role as the character in the post-credits scene of Black Adam earlier this fall. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, and later reports indicated that Warner Bros. film executives Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca had heard a sequel pitch from Man of Steel producer Charles Roven and Peaky Blinders' creator Steve Knight, but ultimately passed on it, and decided to wait for Gunn and Safran to figure out their plans before hearing other pitches.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," Cavill posted on social media shortly after Gunn's tweets. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

