Man of Steel 2: The Flash Director Reportedly Interested in Directing New Superman Movie

The DC whiplash is real, and fans are already worried that the promised return of Henry Cavill's Superman is no longer happening. Tonight, The Hollywood Reporter broke a bunch of news about potential shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Not only is Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening, but Jason Momoa could be done playing Aquaman, and a Black Adam sequel might not happen. It's also been reported that DC is debating whether or not to use a Henry Cavill cameo in the upcoming The Flash movie, and now folks are worried that the actor's big return after appearing in Black Adam is in jeopardy. However, THR also reported that The Flash director Andy Muschietti is interested in helming Man of Steel 2.

"Andy Muschietti, who directed Flash, even expressed interest in sitting behind the camera for something that would have brought a tone similar to the hopeful and heroic colors of the 1978 movie directed by Richard Donner, considered a benchmark in comic book movies," THR writes. "In fact, the current leadership team at Warner Bros Pictures — Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — did desire one more go-around of the Snyderverse heroes, possibly even having another Justice League movie with those actors."

Will Man of Steel 2 Happen?

According to reports from earlier this fall, DC Studios was "soliciting pitches from writers" on a new movie starring Cavill's Superman. This came after Cavill took to social media to confirm his return. As recently as last month, Cavill was giving hopeful updates about the project. Cavill has since talked a lot about his return and shared more details with Deadline's The Film That Lit My Fuse video series. The actor talked about holding the role close to his heart even when a return didn't seem very likely.

"It was something which I had to very gently hold onto in my heart, because I didn't know whether I would have the opportunity to play it again... [But] the opportunity was very important to get again, and I'm very, very lucky and feel very privileged to have that opportunity now," Cavill shared. "There's something so true and honest and hopeful, which is the best of all of us, and I love that," he added. " I think it's the thing which we all truly yearn for, deep, deep down, which is goodness, and everyone else being good and good to one another, and helping one another. Even at our most cynical, I think that deep down, that's what we want."

