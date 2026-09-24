DC’s Batman and Robin Movie Gets 4 Major Casting Confirmations, But the Biggest Name Is Still a Mystery

Big things are happening in the DC Universe right now as the franchise expands into a full-fledged shared universe across TV and film. 2026 has been a big year for the DCU, in both good and bad ways. Supergirl couldn’t keep up the cinematic momentum that James Gunn created with Superman, but on the TV side, HBO’s Lanterns has been a major breakout hit. There are some highly anticipated DC projects on the horizon, including the franchise’s first villain-centered horror film (Clayface) this fall, and the highly anticipated Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, in 2027.

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One of the more odd projects that’s coming out of the DC brand is Dynamic Duo, a standalone animated film that’s not part of the main DCU continuity. After a recent delay, Dynamic Duo will be released in 2028, but to get fans excited, DC and Warner Bros. Animation have revealed some big names for the voice cast.

DC’s Dynamic Duo Voice Cast Revealed (& It’s Pretty Great)

DC Studios – Warner Bros. Animation

After rumors were circulating, it’s been confirmed that actor Mason Thames (The Black Phone) will be voicing Dick Grayson/Robin in Dynamic Duo. In addition to The Black Phone horror films, Thames is known for starring in the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon (and will be returning for the upcoming sequel). He’s a fan-favored pick and would actually be an actor well-suited for the live-action version of Dick Grayson.

However, while James Gunn has indicated that DCU actors will perform their roles in both animated and live-action formats, Dynamic Duo has been billed as a separate project (“Elseworlds”), where that carryover may not apply. Or will it?

Mason Thames Teases Future Nightwing (DCU?) Role

Mason Thames set to voice Dick Grayson in DC Studios’ animated film ‘DYNAMIC DUO’



The actor recently shared an image to Instagram to confirm



(Source: @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/5zLvuQGI70 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 24, 2026

Since the casting news for Dynamic Duo was announced, Mason Thames went online and gave DC fans even more reason to get excited. He posted an image of a grab-bag full of comic books featuring Dick Grayson in his adult guise as “Nightwing.” Dynamic Duo will follow a younger Dick Grayson and his complicated relationship with Jason Todd, the more brash and angry boy who became Robin II (and, as an adult, the vigilante “Red Hood”). So, could the animated film be a creative launchpad for Dick and Jason before we see their adult counterparts in the live-action DCU?

Dynamic Duo Casts Jason Todd & The Red Hoods

DC Studios – Warner Bros. Animation

In addition to Mason Thames as Dic Grayson, it’s been announced that Logan Kim will be voicing Jason Todd. Kim is best known for playing the character “Podcast” in the most recent Ghostbusters films, Afterlife (2021) and Frozen Empire (2024), as well as a main role in The Walking Dead spinoff series, Dead City. Once again, he is an actor that we can believe will start out in an animated project before returning in a live-action role later on. The DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold will feature Batman and his son, Damian Wayne (aka Robin V), so the previous Robins all need to be part of that continuity.

Finally, actors Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hobbit trilogy, Foundation) and Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire, Wednesday) have been cast as members of the Red Hood Gang, Red Hood One and Red Hood Two (respectively).

Who Is Voicing Batman In Dynamic Duo?

Warner Bros.

The biggest casting decision for any DCU project is casting Batman. Even if it’s just a voice role, fans care immensely about who plays the Dark Knight. Considering the actors joining the film and the potential carryover to the main DCU continuity, a lot of eyes will be watching.

So far, some insiders claim that Star Trek and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Chris Pine has been cast as Batman, with Marsai Martin (Black-ish) rumored for Barbara Gordon. Those same insiders were right about Thames and Kim, so we may soon find out if Batman was on the mark, too.

via The Wrap

Dynamic Duo‘s release date is September 22, 2028.