DC’s Animated Batman & Robin Movie Is Officially Delayed (& That Makes It An Even Better Spider-Verse Competitor)

DC has an almost shocking number of Batman movies currently in the pipeline. The film that seems to have DC fans the most excited at present is Robert Pattinson’s The Batman: Part II, which, despite its multiple delays, has continued to get significant attention. In part, that’s because plenty of mystery still surrounds multiple characters, including Scarlett Johansson’s character and Sebastian Stan’s character (there were previously , but that was eventually walked back). James Gunn’s DCU Batman entry The Brave and the Bold has also gotten some interest, but because it seems very unlikely to come out before The Batman: Part II, it’s fallen to the back burner to a degree. Finally, the animated Batman and Robin movie, Dynamic Duo, is also in the works, although it just got delayed.

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According to , Dynamic Duo was initially slated for June 30, 2028, but it has now shifted back slightly to Sept. 22, 2028. The reason, per Deadline, is to have a “back-to-school” release, in order to target not just a K-12 crowd but also a college student demographic (which has curious implications if that is truly the range, not only because that is a very widespread target demographic representing varying interests but also because it suggests the movie is meant to be little kid-friendly). That’s an interesting claim, particularly because the appeal of a back-to-school release versus a start of summer release is unclear. However, in theory, that might be exactly what this movie needs to be an even stronger competitor against Marvel’s Spider-Verse movies.

Could Dynamic Duo Actually Compete With the Spider-Verse?

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After a series of its own delays, the final Spider-Verse trilogy movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has a June 18, 2027, release date, which means that it will be out a full year and some change before Dynamic Duo. However, the larger franchise will be far from over at that point, with both a Spider-Gwen movie and a Spider-Punk movie reportedly in the works. Spider-Verse feels like the project to beat for Dynamic Duo, particularly considering it’s another animated movie that takes these fan-favorite, iconic characters and presents them in a way that, at least in part, appeals to a younger demographic. Given the massive popularity of the Spider-Verse movies thus far, though, being a legitimate competitor will be no easy feat for Dynamic Duo.

Yet, maybe that is the intention behind the movie’s delay. Although it’s not always the case, superhero movies do tend to be released during the summer or in December; that’s been a pattern for both Marvel movies and DC movies for years now. Perhaps by testing out this back-to-school approach, assuming Deadline is correct in that explanation, Dynamic Duo is trying to capture a wider audience and take advantage of a unique release date. Whether or not that will work remains to be seen, and it will be almost exactly two years before we get that answer. Still, there’s plenty of excitement from the fanbase about this upcoming project, and it’s worth mentioning that this extends to the heavily rumored cast of the movie, which Deadline names as “Mason Thames as Dick Grayson, Logan Kim as Jason Todd, Lee Pace as Red Hood One, and Steve Buscemi as Red Hood 2.”