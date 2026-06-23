New Batman Design Confirmed for Upcoming DC Movie Dynamic Duo

If you thought Batman fans were being spoiled with two major upcoming movies, thanks to Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II and the DCU‘s The Brave & The Bold, hold tight, because DC Studios aren’t finished yet. An animated adaptation of the iconic Batman: Knightfall is on the way, and it’s just been confirmed that another iteration of Batman will appear in DC’s stop-motion movie, Dynamic Duo, which is set to be released in 2028. And we’ve just had a major hint on what he’ll look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Annecy International Animation Film Festival is currently taking place, and attendees were shown footage from the upcoming movie, which will focus on orphans Jason Todd, and Dick Grayson. DiscussingFilm, who are in attendance, shared a look at what the Red Hood gang – who play a major part in the story – and the new Batman looked like in the new footage. And in an unexpected but not unwelcome twist, they claim that Batman will look like DC’s wildly popular Absolute Batman in the Dynamic Duo movie.

First look at Batman and the leader of the Red Hood gang in ‘DYNAMIC DUO’ were shown at #AnnecyFestival.



They have similar designs to the below images. pic.twitter.com/2sTzqxZbxm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2026

Which Batman is in Dynamic Duo? Is it the Same one as Creature Commandos?

It’s a little hard keeping up with the different Batmans… Batmen? But here goes. The Dynamic Duo Batman who looks like Absolute Batman (but presumably isn’t), is definitely separate from Robert Pattinson’s Batman from Matt Reeves’ completely separate universe. Even if James Gunn did the unthinkable and brought him into the mainline DCU, it would still be a different version, because Gunn has also already confirmed that Dynamic Duo is an Elseworlds project, unrelated to the main DCU. That means, for now, that the Batman we are due to meet in The Brave and the Bold, who has been referenced by several DCU actors, and who we’ve actually seen once already, is a different guy. He had a brief cameo in Creature Commandos, during the Dr Phosphorous flashback in episode 6, aura-farming in a skylight window. That episode, incidentally, and the one before it that featured Clayface’s DCU debut was canonically set after the upcoming Clayface origin movie, which could well have more substantive reference to the live-action Batman. The Dynamic Duo Batman is also not the one who will appear in Batman: Knightfall, who also isn’t either the DCU version or the Pattinson version. Hopefully, that’s all clear now.

The move to have a Batman design more closely resembling the Absolute Batman look is a smart move for an Elseworlds project. It means easily establishing that this is different to Reeves’ Batman, while also drawing on arguably the most successful modern DC Comics iteration of the character. Hopefully, if enough people hype it up loudly, we might also get a separate Absolute Batman Elseworlds project. Because timeline confusion be damned: we want more Batman.

Annecy also revealed that while Jason and Dick grow up together as street orphans – who call themselves “the Dynamic Duo”, hence the title – their friendship fractures as Dick chooses to join Batman and Jason joins the Red Hood Gang. The Wrap offered a description of the footage shown, “There was one beautiful test shot of the Red Hood walking through a subway car; as Dynamic Duo director (and Swaybox founder and co-CEO) Arthur Mintz said, when Todd looks in the shiny, reflective Red Hood helmet, he sees himself. When Dick Grayson looks at the helmet, he sees something very different.”

Dynamic Duo is set to be released on June 30, 2028. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!