DC's Supergirl Movie Finds Director

One of DC's more anticipated projects is its Supergirl film, which will be based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's beloved Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow series, and now the project reportedly has a director. According to a report from Deadline, Cruella and I Tonya director Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct the film for DC Studios. The report indicates that the current plan is for DC to shoot the film for Quarter 4 after they've finished work on James Gunn's Superman movie, and it was previously revealed that Milly Alcock will be stepping into the Supergirl role.

Gillespie's previous credits include I, Tonya and Disney's live-action Cruella, which starred Emma Stone in the iconic villain role. Pam & Tommy also got quite a bit of attention in 2022, which featured Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and his latest directorial project was 2023's Dumb Money.

Gunn hasn't confirmed this latest bit of news yet, but he did confirm the casting of Alcock as Supergirl on Instagram. Gunn wrote "This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

The project will be written by Ana Nogueira, who has a history with the character after also being attached to write a previous version of the film. That version was tied to The Flash and Sasha Calle's version, and while she was fantastic in the role, that project is no longer moving forward. Instead, this new version will be based on the hit Woman of Tomorrow story, and Gunn welcomed Nogueira to the project on Instagram.

"A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family," Gunn wrote. "Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We're excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

