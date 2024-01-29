Supergirl: Milly Alcock Cast as the DC Universe's Kara Zor-El

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios has officially found its Girl of Steel. Today, it was confirmed via a report from The Wrap that House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock is in talks to play Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in the forthcoming DC Universe franchise. Reports have indicated that Kara will make her onscreen debut in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy, which is written and directed by Gunn and expected to begin production later this spring. Following an appearance in Superman: Legacy, Supergirl will star in her own cosmic adventure film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is one of the first five feature films announced for Gunn and Safran's DCU. Woman of Tomorrow will be based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's recent twelve-issue comic miniseries of the same name.

In recent weeks, a number of actresses have been rumored or reported to be in contention for the role of Supergirl, including The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly, CODA's Emilia Jones, and Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny.

Who Is DC's Supergirl?

Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1959's Action Comics #252, Kara Zor-El is the cousin of Clark Kent / Superman, who is also sent to Earth from their dying home planet, Krypton. Shortly after her debut, Supergirl appeared in a backup strip in Action Comics, and became a public-facing superhero beginning in 1962. She made an array of comic appearances — including a 23-issue solo series — leading up to 1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, in which she was killed off in an effort to streamline continuity. The mantle of Supergirl was held by multiple women in the years to follow, including Linda Danvers, Cir-El, and eventually Kara herself when she was brought back to life in 2004.

Supergirl has been portrayed onscreen a number of times over the years, across film, television, and animated projects. In live-action, she has been played by Helen Slater in the 1984 film Supergirl, Laura Vandervoort in later seasons of Smallville, Melissa Benoist on the Arrowverse's Supergirl television series, and Sasha Calle in last year's The Flash movie.

Who Is Writing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow does not have a release date or a director attached, but it has been confirmed that Ana Nogueira is writing the film's script. Nogueira was actually previously attached to write an earlier incarnation of a Supergirl movie, which would have starred Calle and spun directly out of the events of this year's The Flash movie. According to the reports, even though Nogueira's previous version of the movie was scrapped, Gunn and Safran liked her work and gave her an overall DC writing deal.

"A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family," Gunn stated on social media last year. "Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We're excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

