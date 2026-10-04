DCU Report Reveals How Fans Feel About Gunn Continuing Post-Paramount Merger & It’s Bad News for the Snyderverse

The Skydance takeover of Paramount and Warner Bros. has been on everyone’s mind since it was announced, and even more so after multiple antitrust lawsuits were filed against the merger. But the courts ruled in the company’s favor, and the acquisition is moving forward—something that appears to be working in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s favor as they gear up for their now-greenlit 10-year strategy for how the DCU will move forward.

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While some fans are thrilled that Gunn’s vision will carry forward the next decade of DC content (likely depending on how well Man of Tomorrow performs, as Gunn and Safran’s contracts officially expire next August), another, smaller group in the fandom is realizing exactly what that greenlight means for their preferred universe: the Snyder-verse is even more dead in the water than it was even a few days ago, with little to no hope that Zack Snyder will ever be allowed to return to the IP. And while most are perfectly fine with that, a small but vocal few are not, with some lamenting the fact and others continuing to hold out hope that one day Snyder will return.

While Most Are Pleased with the Direction the DCU Is Headed In, Some Are Still Waiting for Snyder’s Return

James Gunn and the DCU will continue on after Paramount and WBD merge under Skydance! What’s your reaction?



(Source: @PuckNews) — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 2, 2026

Nearly half the votes in the ComicBook poll on X are happy with the state of the DCU—and getting nearly half a group to agree on anything is a feat in itself, especially when fandom takes are involved. But a surprisingly big chunk of votes also went to bringing back Snyder. “Why can’t we have both? We don’t need to take away DCU (it’s not for me, but others like it). But as a Snyder fan, all I really want is an ending to the story. 1 or 2 more films from Snyder. Then it’s done. We’re done,” said one fan, hoping for a simpler bone to be thrown than for Snyder to take the reins entirely. Another countered with Snyder’s film ratings, all ranging from poor to abysmal. They added, “Is it because he sank his career and even his personal projects are booed? His new movie not only has terrible reviews, but no one wants to distribute it. Bringing him back is shooting yourself in the foot.”

As for where Snyder stands on the whole thing, it’s anyone’s guess. Recently, the director was caught out in a bit of a lie when he told The Hollywood Reporter that “I just haven’t gotten around to it yet” when asked what he thought of the new Gunn’s Superman. The quote directly contradicts something he said in a previous interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where he called the film “amazing.” Synder also went on to add, “It’s just awesome.” But it’s long been known that Snyder had dreams of returning to the DCU, with his Instagram chock-full of photos from the glory days of the Snyderverse. But hey, there’s always the Rebel Moon universe waiting for him to come back to it.