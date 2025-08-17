I Think the DCU Super-Family Movie Will Throw a Major Twist Into Superman’s Controversial Origin Change

The future of the DC Universe is becoming clearer by the day. Following the success of Superman, James Gunn is wasting no time getting his version of the Man of Steel back on the big screen, writing the next movie in the “Superman Saga,” which he plans to direct. Details about the project are scarce, but it’s sure to feature both Superman and his cousin, Supergirl, who is getting her own solo movie in 2026. Rather than hanging around Earth, Supergirl will send its titular character to the stars as she searches for another planet that enjoys partying as much as she does.

Gunn has made it clear that the DCU’s version of Supergirl is a hot mess, attempting to drown out her sorrows with booze. It’s hard to blame her because she lost everyone she cared about growing up, but Krypton didn’t seem like that great of a place, given the message that Kal-El received before leaving for Earth. However, I think there’s another Krypton-based twist coming in the next Superman film, one that will shake the Man of Steel to his core.

Jor-El Might Not Be Who He Says He Is in the DCU

Lex Luthor’s plan to take down Superman in the 2025 movie leads him to the Fortress of Solitude, where he discovers a control panel that houses a message from the hero’s parents, Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van. The first part of it is wholesome, informing Kal-El that he’s heading to a planet in need of help. However, Luthor obtains the second half of the holographic video, which has a significantly different tone. It turns out that Superman’s parents meant for him to conquer humanity and force women on the planet to bear his children. The twist takes the character into new territory, as he’s never had to deal with the idea of his parents being evil in live-action.

The message’s contents have been controversial, to say the least. There is a lot of heat on Supergirl, as she fails to tell her cousin the truth. It may not be her fault, though, as there’s a chance the Jor-El she came to know and love isn’t the one in the video. There’s no doubt that the next DCU movie to feature Superman will continue to tackle his identity crisis head-on, and the only way to properly do that is for another Kryptonian to arrive and provide clarity. I believe that Jor-El could show up, potentially after escaping the Phantom Zone, and try to encourage his son to embrace his true destiny. Of course, Superman would be hesitant, and it would soon come to light that Jor-El is actually the evil General Zod, who posed as his nemesis to ensure that his vision for Krypton lived on. Pulling the rug out for a second time will allow Kal-El to embrace his dual citizenship, which is a much-needed message in today’s day and age.

One of the biggest issues with making Krypton something Superman wants to forget is that it tells the audience that being from two worlds means choosing one over the other. Countless people struggle with their identity, and a character like Superman typically provides relief by showing what embracing every aspect of one’s self looks like. However, unless the DCU decides to swap out Jor-El with Zod, it runs the risk of alienating a large portion of its fanbase. By doing the right thing, the door would open for Gunn and Co. to really explore Kryptonian culture, good and bad aspects, and allow both Superman and Supergirl to choose which lessons they want to take away from their home world and its people.

An added bonus of taking this route would be having Bradley Cooper play General Zod. While it was great to see a familiar face as Jor-El, it felt like the actor was wasted in a minor part. Taking over as Zod would make up for that and let Cooper let loose as a villain who would rather die than let his dream disappear. The Kryptonian ball is in Gunn’s court, of course, as he’s the one in charge, but he shouldn’t feel like he has to stick to his guns because he made a strong choice the first time around.

