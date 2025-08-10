All 14 Actors Who Played Lex Luthor in Live-Action

For over 80 years, one name has stood as the ultimate symbol of human ambition, intellect, and villainy in the face of god-like power: Lex Luthor. As the arch-nemesis of Superman, Luthor is a reflection of humanity’s complicated relationship with power, a brilliant, arrogant, and dangerously charismatic figure who genuinely believes the world would be better off without its alien savior. His core belief that Superman represents a threat to human potential has made him one of the most compelling and enduring antagonists in all of popular culture, a man whose vast resources and genius-level intellect make him a credible threat to a being who is otherwise invincible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lex Luthor’s complex psychological profile has allowed for a wide range of interpretations across film and television. Different actors have emphasized different facets of his personality, from a comical and scheming real estate mogul to a cold and calculating corporate titan. Some portrayals have delved into his tortured past and his complex friendship-turned-rivalry with a young Clark Kent, while others have presented him as an eccentric and unhinged tech mogul for the modern age. Each performance adds something to the character’s legacy, exploring the thin line between savior and destroyer. Here are all the actors who have brought Lex Luthor to life in live-action.

1) Lyle Talbot | Atom Man vs. Superman

Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

The very first actor to portray Lex Luthor in a live-action production was Lyle Talbot in the 1950 film serial Atom Man vs. Superman. Talbot, who had previously played Commissioner Gordon in a Batman and Robin serial, took on the role of Superman’s greatest foe, presenting him as a more straightforward mad scientist. In this early adaptation, Luthor operates under the masked alias of the “Atom Man” to terrorize Metropolis with his deadly inventions, including a teleportation device. This portrayal established the foundational image of Luthor as a villainous genius dedicated to destroying Superman, setting a precedent that all future adaptations would build upon in some way.

2) Gene Hackman | Superman, Superman II, & Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

For an entire generation, Gene Hackman’s performance across three films in the Christopher Reeve era of Superman was the definitive take on Lex Luthor. First appearing in 1978’s Superman, Hackman played Luthor as a brilliant and dangerously comedic criminal mastermind. Flanked by his bumbling henchmen, his version of the character was a charming, witty, and egotistical foil to Superman, more concerned with pulling off the ultimate real estate scheme than with any philosophical opposition to the hero. This interpretation leaned into the campier aspects of the character, creating a memorable and highly entertaining villain who was still capable of immense cruelty.

3 & 4) Scott James Wells & Sherman Howard | Superboy

Image courtesy of Alexander and Ilya Salkind Productions

The late 1980s television series Superboy was unique in that it featured two different actors in the role of a young Lex Luthor. In the first season, Scott James Wells portrayed Luthor as an ambitious and manipulative college student, preoccupied with outshining his classmate, Superboy (John Haymes Newton and later Gerard Christopher). After the first season, Sherman Howard took over the role, presenting a more theatrical and conniving version of the character. This take on Luthor established key elements of his backstory, including a tragic origin involving a lab fire caused by Superboy that resulted in his baldness. Vowing revenge, this Luthor eventually kills a businessman named Warren Eckworth to steal his “Superboy Gun” project in an attempt to kill his rival.

5) John Shea | Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Image courtesy of ABC

John Shea brought a new level of sophistication and charm to Lex Luthor in the 1990s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His portrayal was that of a powerful and beloved billionaire philanthropist who, with the help of his assistant Nigel St. John (Tony Jay), secretly operated as a ruthless criminal. This version of Luthor was positioned as a direct romantic rival to Clark Kent (Dean Cain) for the affections of Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher). After his apparent suicide in the first season finale, his body was revived, with the villain returning in later seasons, now without his wealth and working for the criminal organization Intergang. The show also introduced his illegitimate sons, Jaxon Xavier (Andy Berman) and Lex Luthor Jr. (Keith Brunsmann).

6) Michael Rosenbaum | Smallville

Image courtesy of The WB

Michael Rosenbaum’s decade-long portrayal of Lex Luthor on Smallville is widely considered one of the most complex and tragic interpretations of the character. The series introduced Lex as a young man saved by Clark Kent (Tom Welling) after a car accident, sparking a genuine friendship between the two. Over seven seasons as a series regular, Rosenbaum masterfully depicted Lex’s slow descent into darkness, driven by his father’s cruelty and an obsessive curiosity about Clark’s secrets. This version explored the idea that Lex wanted to be good but was ultimately consumed by his own inner demons, transforming from Clark’s best friend into his greatest enemy.

7) Kevin Spacey | Superman Returns

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

In the 2006 film Superman Returns, Kevin Spacey stepped into the role of Lex Luthor for a story that served as an homage sequel to the films starring Christopher Reeve. Spacey’s portrayal was instructed to be darker and more bitter than Gene Hackman’s version, though it retained a similar interest in real estate and a humorous streak. His performance balanced the character’s campier attributes with a sociopathic edge, presenting a Luthor who was deeply resentful of Superman’s return after a five-year absence. This interpretation emphasized a cruel and threatening presence, showcasing a man obsessed with proving his superiority over the Man of Steel.

8) Jesse Eisenberg | DC Extended Universe

Image courtesy of Warner bros. Pictures

Jesse Eisenberg presented a radically different and modern take on Lex Luthor for the DC Extended Universe, first appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Inspired by tech billionaires, Eisenberg’s Luthor was a young, eccentric, and socially awkward genius with a noticeable nervous energy. This version was driven by a deep philosophical fear of Superman’s unchecked power, which he viewed as a threat to humanity. His master plan involved manipulating Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) into fighting each other to the death. Eisenberg’s unorthodox and often unhinged performance was a significant departure from past portrayals and proved to be a divisive interpretation among fans.

9 & 10) Jon Cryer & Aidan Fink | Arrowverse

Image courtesy of The CW

The Arrowverse introduced its Lex Luthor in the series Supergirl, with Jon Cryer taking on the iconic role as an adult, while Aidan Fink played him as a child. Cryer portrayed a calculating and Machiavellian version of the character, a master manipulator who used his immense intellect and resources to antagonize Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her allies. His performance was noted for its cold intelligence and a theatrical flair that captured the character’s classic comic book essence. This Lex was a recurring threat throughout the later seasons of Supergirl and also played a significant role in the multi-series crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

11 & 12) Titus Welliver & Payne Novak | Titans

Image courtesy of HBO Max

Titus Welliver brought a different energy to the character in the fourth season of Titans, appearing as an adult Luthor, while Payne Novak played a younger version. His take on Lex was an older, bearded man in his late 60s who was more world-weary and reflective. This portrayal focused on his connection to Superboy (Joshua Orpin), a clone created from his and Superman’s DNA. Welliver’s Luthor had a sensitive and thoughtful approach to his evil, driven by a deep curiosity about what makes people tick. Although his appearance was brief, his performance was praised for its gravitas and for bringing a quietly menacing presence to Lex Luthor.

13) Michael Cudlitz | Superman & Lois

Image courtesy of The CW

Michael Cudlitz debuted as Lex Luthor in the third season of Superman & Lois, presenting a hardened and brutal version of the character. Introduced after spending 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, this Luthor was driven by an all-consuming desire for revenge against Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), whom he blames for his incarceration and the loss of his relationship with his daughter. Cudlitz’s portrayal is grounded in a deep personal pain that fuels his rage, making him a physically imposing and relentless antagonist. This interpretation humanized the character’s motivations while still showcasing his ruthless nature.

14) Nicholas Hoult | Superman

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Nicholas Hoult has been praised for delivering a definitive and comic-accurate Lex Luthor in director James Gunn’s Superman. His performance captures the cold, calculating, and ruthless corporate mogul persona that has defined the character in modern comics. Plus, Hoult’s Luthor is a brilliant and obsessive figure whose hatred for Superman (David Corenswet) stems from a deep-seated envy of the hero’s unearned power and public adoration. In the film, he orchestrates an international conflict to frame Superman, manipulates public opinion against him, and even discovers a dark secret about his Kryptonian origins to turn the world against him.

Which actor do you think has given the best live-action performance of Lex Luthor? Let us know in the comments.