James Gunn Reveals That DCU’s Next “Superman Saga” Project Is Coming Sooner Than Fans Think

Though the DCU Superman’s theatrical run is winding down, according to James Gunn, he may be soaring back onto screens before we know it. The Superman writer/director and co-chair of DC Studios teased when we’ll get the next installment of the hero’s story tonight on the Peacemaker Season 2 red carpet, which premieres on HBO MAX August 21st. Though Gunn was there to support the show, which he serves as creator, showrunner, and director on, the filmmaker wasn’t shy about what’s next for Superman.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed his hopes to head back into production: “I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the Superman saga,” Gunn told THR. “And I’m working on that, and hopefully going into production on that, not too, too far away from today.”

Previously, Gunn has shared that his next DCU film wouldn’t be a “direct sequel” to this summer’s smash hit, and his boss, Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslov’s comments on a recent earnings call that Gunn’s “next movie [is] in the Super-Family”. Having both heavy hitters at Warner Brothers/DC being so open with the public about what’s next for the fledgling DCU is a good sign — not only does it demonstrate that the leadership is in lock-step with each other — but it could also point to optimism about how next year’s Supergirl movie will perform when it releases in June 2026.

Gunn told THR that his treatment for the next “Superman saga” film us “very, very worked out.” A treatment is essentially a detailed overview of a movie’s story in prose form that most writers work on before they go into writing the actual script for a film. And while Gunn alluded that he’d be going into production in the near-ish future, we’re likely still looking a few months of writing on Gunn’s end before cameras can roll and David Corenswet will don those iconic blue tights once more.

Gunn Staying With The House of El On Screen Proves He’s Learned from Marvel’s Mistakes

It seems inevitable from both Gunn and Zaslov’s comments his new film will involve some form of a team-up between Superman and his wily cousin Kara Zor-El. That has us excited for a slew of reasons. Not only was their banter at the end of Superman hilarious and revealed a much different dynamic between the hero and Kara than Superman has with other metahumans, it also signals that Gunn doesn’t plan to overwhelm audiences with too many new characters to keep up with in the DCU to start.

Gunn’s focus on fleshing out the pillars of the his new cinematic universe in solo films and then seemingly immediately pairing them together will cement a sturdy foundation for the DCU. Sure, Clayface and the Lanterns series are set to debut next year alongside Supergirl and there are plenty of other projects around other characters from the DC canon in development, but going narrow and deep on the Super-Family eschews Marvel’s previous missteps of introducing so many new characters across their films and Disney+ series that audiences could no longer be casual viewers of the MCU. Nor will they need to watch multiple origin films as Marvel did in Phase One before The Avengers.

Some may not agree with Gunn’s narrow and deep approach to the DCU and the characters spotlighted within it, but given Superman‘s $583 million global box office gross, and certified fresh rating, it’s clear he’s doing something right.

Superman releases on VOD August 15th.