James Gunn Teases the DCU Krypton Scenes in Supergirl

We are just weeks away from DC Studios’ biggest project yet with the arrival of James Gunn’s Superman. The eagerly anticipated film will give viewers a brand-new take on the iconic hero as well as fully usher in the new DC Universe (DCU). But while Superman will give fans an adventure that isn’t an origin story, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get to see some of the past as the DCU expands. Specifically, it sounds like when it comes to getting glimpses of Superman’s home world, Krypton, those very well could be coming — we just might have to wait a little while to get them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook exclusively spoke with Gunn about Superman and he teased some of what fans might get to see of Krypton not in Superman, but in the upcoming Supergirl movie instead.



“That’s always a possibility,” Gunn said of seeing flashbacks of Krypton in Supergirl. “But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways. And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s, she’s had a real issues growing up. And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated.”

Having Krypton scenes in Supergirl rather than Superman makes a lot of sense. As fans of the comics know well, Superman himself doesn’t have any actual real memories of his home, having been sent to Earth as a baby so that he would survive the destruction of the planet. His cousin, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, however, was older at the time of Krypton’s demise. As a result, the memories of the lost world and civilization are something that Kara carries with her. With the upcoming Supergirl movie being an adaptation of Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comics as Gunn noted, and with them dipping into Kara’s life and experiences prior to coming to Earth — or at least the impact of the loss of everything she ever knew — getting to see Krypton is much more fitting in that film than in Superman.

DC Studios’ Superman, directed by Gunn, stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, will open in theaters on July 11. As for Supergirl, that film is directed by Craig Gillespie and stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl/ It’s currently scheduled to open in theaters June 26, 2026.