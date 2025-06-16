DC Studios Boss Says Next Two Priorities Are Batman & Wonder Woman After Superman

The Trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are the world’s finest superheroes — and a priority for DC Studios. The big three of DC Comics were all present in the slate announced by DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran in 2023, which included the previously-titled Superman: Legacy written and directed by Gunn, The Brave and the Bold introducing the Batman and Robin of the DC Universe, and the HBO Max series Paradise Lost, set on Wonder Woman’s hidden homeland, the paradise island of Themyscira.

DC Studios has since announced development on a new Wonder Woman movie, joining a film slate that includes 2026’s Supergirl, Clayface, and the Matt Reeves-directed sequel to The Batman that is separate from the DCU and dated for 2027. That means the Man of Steel, the Dark Knight, and the Amazon Princess all have films planned for the first time since 2014, when Warner Bros. announced an ambitious 10-movie slate that included standalone Superman and Batman movies as well as 2017’s Wonder Woman and Justice League Parts One and Two.

While some of those DC films — like the Ben Affleck-fronted Batman and Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel sequel — never materialized, Gunn and Safran are prioritizing the Trinity as they kick off their own slate with Gunn’s Superman movie on July 11.

“Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally,” Gunn told Rolling Stone in a profile published Monday. “And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman. So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”

Active projects that have been announced include the recently-wrapped Supergirl movie (formerly titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and the Mike Flanagan-scripted Clayface, which is expected to shoot later this year with Speak No Evil director James Watkins. On the TV side of the DCU, second seasons of Creature Commandos and Peacemaker are on the way, and the live-action Green Lantern series Lanterns is slated to air on HBO in 2026, followed by the Game of Thrones-esque Paradise Lost at a date that is TBA.

Gunn has started scripting a quasi-Superman sequel that is “not necessarily” a straight-up sequel, and an as-yet-unnamed writer is cracking the Brave and the Bold script that has The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti attached to direct. In 2023, Gunn and Safran announced that the DCU Batman movie would be based on the 2006 “Batman & Son” storyline from Grant Morrison’s acclaimed Batman comics run that introduced Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul who is raised within the shadowy League of Assassins.

“This is a story of Damian Wayne, who’s Batman’s actual son that he didn’t know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin,” Gunn said in 2023. “He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs. We’re putting it all together right now.”

The dynamic duo also confirmed that the movie would “feature other members of the extended Bat-Family,” which has included the likes of Dick Grayson’s Robin/Nightwing, Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl, and Jason Todd’s Robin/Red Hood. “We feel like they’ve been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long,” Safran said at the time.

As for the Wonder Woman reboot, Gunn didn’t disclose a writer when he recently revealed that the new movie is “being written right now.”

“Wonder Woman I think is actually easier for me, because there haven’t been so many infinite portrayals of Wonder Woman — definitely not in movies, but really anywhere — that there have been of Batman,” Gunn told Rolling Stone. “Every single Batman story has been told. It seems like half the comics that have come out of DC over the past 30 years have Batman in them. He’s the most famous superhero in the world and the most popular superhero in the world. And people love him because he’s interesting, but also having so much of him out there can also make him boring. So how do you create that property that’s fun to watch?”

DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11. Supergirl is set for June 26, 2026, with Clayface to follow on Sept. 11, 2026, and The Batman Part II on Oct. 1, 2027.