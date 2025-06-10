New Wonder Woman Movie Confirmed by James Gunn

A brand new Wonder Woman movie is in active development at DC Studios, confirms James Gunn. The DC universe has had a pretty rocky road to the big screen. While Batman has had many hits, other DC icons have been a bit more troubled. Superman hasn’t had an acclaimed movie since the 80s, Wonder Woman made a rock solid debut in the last iteration of DC, but was failed by a messy sequel and the cancellation of a third film, and Aquaman suffered a similar fate. With that said, fans are hopeful for the future as James Gunn starts from scratch with his new DC universe which properly kicks off next month with Superman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new movie will re-introduce audiences to the DC universe and will hopefully offer a strong foundation for the future. A lot is riding on this, especially as the Supergirl movie is already in the can and will release next summer. After that, DC has plans for a variety of movies for Batman, Swamp Thing, and more. A lot of those movies are still in very abstract phases of development and we have no idea when they might actually release, but it isn’t stopping Gunn from continuing to put new projects in development.

Wonder Woman Movie Is Actively Being Written

wonder woman

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is in the works. He notes that the untitled Wonder Woman movie is separate from the already announced Paradise Lost HBO Max TV series, which is revolves around the various characters on the island of Themyscira. Gunn has previously compared that series to Game of Thrones and its depiction of Westeros. He neglected to name who is writing this new Wonder Woman movie, but was keen on sharing that the DC icon will be a pivotal piece of the universe. Warner Bros. head David Zaslav recently stated that Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman would be crucial characters to the new DC universe, which Gunn agrees with.

“I think that he got that from something I said,” said Gunn. “I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.”

As of right now, we have no clue when this Wonder Woman movie might see the light of day. We have no word on writer, director, and Gunn says they haven’t even cast the actress who will play her yet. Either way, it’s great to hear that DC is planning to bring in the trinity to live action once again. This news also comes after a new Wonder Woman video game was cancelled earlier this year.

Who do you want to play Wonder Woman? Let me know in the comments.