Deadpool 2 Stunt Driver's Death Declared "Accidental" by Coroner

A Deadpool 2 stunt driver’s death has been declared “accidental” by a coroner. BC Coroners Service released a report of how the blunt force traumatic head injuries from the accident led to Joi ‘SJ’ Harris’ death. The report also claims that the fact that she was not wearing a helmet was a contributing factor in the crash (via Global News). Harris’ family reached a settlement with 20th Century Fox last April for an undisclosed sum. Back in August of 2017, the former motorcycle racer was helping film a stunt in Vancouver before she lost control of the vehicle and crashed. After being ejected from the bike, she crashed through a window. Despite the efforts of the medical team that responded, she was pronounced dead shortly after. This was her first time working as a stunt driver on the film. In the proposed stunt, she was doubling for Zadie Beetz as the character Domino.

The coroners report also details that Harris had rehearsed the stunt seven times while increasing the speed right before the crash occurred. Final test runs matched the full speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour in their findings. After the accident, WorkSafeBC led an investigation into Harris’ death. The company brought a 300,000 dollar fine against TCF Vancouver Productions. WorkSafeBC found that there were multiple "high-risk" violations of safety standards on display. The company listed violations like failing to do a risk assessment before trying the stunt, the speed of the bike, equipment limitations, and completing the company’s inspection safety checklist.

Ryan Reynolds gave a heartfelt statement when the accident occurred. “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked, and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world,” the Deadpool star said on Twitter.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch also commented, "I'm deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today. No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time."

20th Century Fox also issued a statement on Harris’ accident, “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."