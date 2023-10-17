Deadpool 3 Director Plays Coy About Possible Taylor Swift Cameo

Shawn Levy is giving up nothing when it comes to a possible Taylor Swift cameo as Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

For more than a year, there have been rumors and speculation that Deadpool 3 just might have a cameo appearance straight out of some fans' wildest dreams, the speculation being that Taylor Swift just might appear in the eagerly anticipated film. While the speculation started because fans noticed that Ryan Reynolds' announcement that Hugh Jackman was appearing in the film as Wolverine was filmed in the same house as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film but recently ramped up when Swift was spotted alongside Reynolds and Jackman, as well as Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy at the recent NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. But when asked about the possibility that Swift could appear in the film — presumably as Dazzler — Levy played coy. Speaking with The Wrap (via Yahoo!) Levy admitted that fans are loud about their desire to see this cameo happen, but he is "no dummy" when it comes to talking about it.

"They sure are loud," Levy said, referring to fans of Swift wanting the superstar to play Dazzler. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

Levy Compared Taylor Swift to Steven Spielberg

While Levy is keeping tight-lipped about a possible Deadpool 3 cameo for Swift, he did have high praise for her. Levy, who previously worked with Swift on All Too Well: The Short Film — he played Her's (Sadie Sink) father in the film — compared Swift to Steven Spielberg, calling her a "generational voice and creative force" in the industry.

"Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," Levy revealed, before adding, "Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it's profound. It's profoundly vivid and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called 'Real Steel,' and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

Taylor Swift is Already Dominating the Box Office With The Eras Tour Movie

While fans will just have to wait to see if Swift shows up in Deadpool 3, she is already dominating the box office. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour movie is finally in theaters and the box office numbers are leaving no doubt that the concert film is the best thing at the party. Not only is the film at the top of the box office and the second-best October opening of all time, but the movie is officially the highest grossing concert film of all time, with its opening weekend take of almost $97 million eclipsing 2011's Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which brought in just $73 million over the course of its entire theatrical run.

"We are grateful to Taylor Swift for allowing us to make [the] concert film accessible to millions of fans in movie theatres around the world," AMC Theatres' Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank said in a press release.

"Her spectacular performance delighted fans, who dressed up and danced through the film," Frank continued. "With tremendous recommendations and fans buying tickets to see this concert film several times, we anticipate [the] concert film playing to big audiences for weeks to come."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is in theaters now.