Saturday Night Live: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance

Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance on the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live to help introduce Ice Spice! It's been a big Summer for Taylor Swift as following her takeover of arenas across the United States with the start of her new Eras Tour, she's getting ready to take over theaters as well with its filmed version. It seems she's also surprisingly taking over Saturday Night Live as she made a surprising unscheduled cameo ahead of Ice Spice's second performance on the program to help introduce Ice Spice as the musical artist of the weekend.

This is following an earlier sketch of the night that saw not only Saturday Night Live sharing their take on the NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift attending Travis Kelce's games, there was a cameo from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end himself as that sketch came to an end. Now both of the recent pairing (that's taken the internet by storm) have made surprise cameos during the Saturday Night Live Season 49 premiere. It was a total surprise moment for fans who have been following the pair over the course of the Summer.

What's Next for Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is a filmed version of Swift's recently launched Eras Tour, which completed the first phase of its run in the United States earlier this Summer. Filmed over three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will feature Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums such as Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. It ended up being so highly anticipated that it's already broken a number of records at the box office and even released earlier than originally scheduled.

When first announcing the film on social media, Swift said the following, "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon...Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

