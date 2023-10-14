Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Tops Box Office With Second-Highest October Opening Day Ever

Taylor Swift will top the box office this weekend with an impressive opening. Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, the concert film of her 2023 tour that has taken the United States by storm and cemented Swift's status as an icon, entered theaters on Friday to the tune of $39 million, according to AMC, which is distributing the film. That is the second-biggest October opening day of all time, beating Venom: Let There Be Carnage's $37.4 million debut (and coming just behind Joker's $39.3 The film's first weekend numbers are still difficult to pin down, but it is hovering around the $100 million mark, expected to land somewhere between $90 million and $110 million when the dust settles.

The Exorcist: Believer will spend its second weekend in second place. The film earned $3.8 million on Friday and will likely gross $11 million over the weekend, bringing its box office total to $44.9 million.

Paw Patrol: The Might Movie lands in third and is expected to add $5.7 to its cume in its third weekend, bringing its total to $48.5 million. Saw X will earn around $5-5.5 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its box office total to an estimated $41 million. The Creator rounds out the top 5 with $3.3 million, its total climbing to $31.3 million.

These films are all playing now at the box office. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.