New Deadpool 3 Rumor Could Reveal Major Marvel Cameos

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios have been working together to develop the upcoming third Deadpool movie, and it will feature a lot of cool things. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 after retiring as the character in the James Mangold-directed Logan, and he has been having fun with Reynolds as they filmed the project. It was recently revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her Elektra role from Daredevil, and Halle Berry even teased an appearance in Deadpool 3. But now a new rumor reveals a list of possible cameos in the upcoming threequel.

New Deadpool 3 Cameo Rumors

A new video posted by The DisInsider on YouTube revealed some significant new details about Deadpool 3, including some major cameos. According to the video, major cameos will be sprinkled throughout the film, like a Taron Edgerton as a Wolverine variant and even the return of Ian McKellen as Magneto.

"At this time, this is all unconfirmed. Let me repeat that, all unconfirmed before this blows up on Twitter or sorry X again, but a lot of these names we have heard from multiple sources," the video states before revealing some major Marvel cameos. "Brian Cox as William Striker, Halle Berry as Storm, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Famke Jensen as Jean Grey, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Ben Affleck as Daredevil, Taylor Swift as Dazzler, Taron Edgerton as a different Wolverine, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Dafne Keen as Laura Howlett aka X23, Rebecca Romijn as Raven, Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Again, these are all unconfirmed. But it would be insane if everybody was just in this movie."

Who else will show up in Deadpool 3?

Other than the rumored cameos, Deadpool 3 is set to see the returns of franchise alumni Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. Joining the third Deadpool movie are Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Emma Corrin (The Crown) in undisclosed roles. Garner, who previously played Elektra in Daredevil (2003), is also set to return for the first time since starring in the Electra solo film. Ben Affleck is also rumored to return as Daredevil, hinting that the film could be a sendoff for the old Fox universe of films, including 2005's Fantastic Four and the X-Men movies.

Deadpool 3 Star Teases Marvel Studios Involvement

Soni recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the tone of Deadpool 3, and he teased that it will remain at the same level of raunchy as before. The Deadpool 3 star also revealed that working with Marvel Studios has been pretty strict and shrouded in secrecy.

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni told us before the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Deadpool 3 and if there will be other Marvel cameos as we learn them!

What do you think about the Marvel cameos? Are you excited to see them when Deadpool 3 hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!