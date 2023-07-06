Deadpool 3 Star Says Disney Is Not Toning Things Down (Exclusive)

When The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, fans were immediately excited by how this would allow a character like Deadpool to be integrated into the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with two Deadpool films leaning totally into its R-rated subject matter, some audiences were apprehensive about the Merc with a Mouth being made family-friendly. According to star Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder in the films, fans shouldn't be at all worried about Disney imposing any restrictions on the subject matter, as the limited amount of things he saw on set confirmed that it will maintain the same tone as its predecessors. Deadpool 3 currently has a release date of May 3, 2024. You can next see Soni in Miracle Workers: End Times when it premieres on TBS on Monday, July 10th.

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni confirmed with ComicBook.com. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

He continued, "When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn't know were in the thing. I think, I would just say it this way: Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it and he is such a star, and, I don't need to say this, a creative genius. He's taking this opportunity and really pushing everything and, definitely, he's doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it. Him and [director] Shawn [Levy], they work so well together, that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they've done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff. It is very, very exciting. I will not underestimate Ryan Reynolds."

One key component of Disney's acquisition of Fox is that they have maintained a separate brand as 20th Century Studios, which has already allowed for R-rated projects to be released. Given that the Deadpool franchise has been R-rated from the start, it looks to continue that trend, though if Deadpool crosses over into other corners of the MCU, it likely wouldn't automatically result in a more mature tone for those areas of the MCU.

Miracle Workers: End Times is described, "In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple's faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken) and Lisa Loeb (Robot Chicken)."

