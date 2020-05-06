Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Says There Are "Infinite Possibilities" With Disney and Marvel

Since Disney officially made the deal to acquire Fox and the two companies merged, the company hasn't said much about the future of Fox's most prized superhero franchise, Deadpool. The Ryan Reynolds-led series of films was a huge success at Fox, and could continue to rake in money for years to come. But now, the arrival of Deadpool to the company that produces the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made the character's future unclear. There's almost no way Disney doesn't make more Deadpool movies, as they've proven themselves to be guaranteed money makers. However, how Disney chooses to make the next Deadpool film remains to be seen. Will the Mouse keep the R-rated franchise on its own, or merge him into the wider MCU?

It seems like no one has the answer to that question, not even franchise star and producer Ryan Reynolds. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Reynolds admitted that he wasn't sure which direction Disney and Marvel would want to take Deadpool going forward, but that either way presented his beloved character with endless possibilities.

"Deadpool was Fox and now it's in the hands of Marvel over there at Disney," Reynolds said. "I see infinite possibility in either version. If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing. What a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to get to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just infinite possibilities."

Reynolds then elaborated on his work with the Deadpool franchise, saying that he and his writers have really enjoyed putting the films together to this point, and that they hope they can continue to tell Deadpool stories in the future with Marvel.

"I write it with two other guys, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are geniuses and amazing in so many ways," he added. "We have so much fun. We actually write it all right in here in this room, where I'm sitting. We just have the best time doing it together. There's a lot more story to tell, so we hope we get to do that sooner than later."

What do you think Disney will do with Deadpool? Would you rather see him in the MCU, or kept on his own for future solo movies? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.