Ryan Reynolds Gives Three-Word Update on Deadpool

Last week, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the anniversary of the leak that helped get Deadpool made with a fun parody video. As for the future of Deadpool, he doesn't have much to offer. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were produced by 20th Century Fox, which controlled the film rights to Marvel's X-Men and related characters, including Deadpool. Since Disney acquired Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios, Deadpool's future rests with Walt Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios. What does that mean for Deadpool 3 and the possibility of Deadpool appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? “Three words,” Reynolds tells Fast Company. “I don’t know. Obviously, everything is on pause right now.”

No one has been a bigger cheerleader for the Deadpool movies than Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld but even has made peace with the idea that there may not be a third Deadpool movie. “You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine," Liefeld said in a recent interview. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

In a prior interview with ComicBook.com, Liefeld placed the blame for the lack of Deadpool news squarely on the shoulders of Marvel Studios. "I blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet," Liefeld says. "They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me. If Ryan isn't making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying. So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where at. I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."

He told Variety, "You know, I just hope they can get it together. Fans want it. Fans want to see it. The whole thing about Deadpool is that culture moves so fast now and two years ago feels like twenty. There were two R-rated movies — and they were R-rated movies — that together made $1.2 billion and yes, I looked at those and counted them up."

